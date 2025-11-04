

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BETA Technologies, Inc., an electric aerospace company announced that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 29.85 million shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $34.00 per share.



In addition, BETA granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.48 million shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 4, 2025 under the ticker symbol 'BETA.'



The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Jefferies, TPG Capital BD, LLC and Citigroup are serving as book-running managers. Cantor, BTIG and Needham & Company are serving as bookrunners for the offering.



