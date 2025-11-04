Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Rewarded MSCI AAA ESG Rating, Setting the Insurance Industry Benchmark in Asia-Pacific for Four Year Running

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or "the Group", HKEX: 2318/82318; SSE: 601318) has been upgraded to the highest global ESG rating of AAA for 2025 by MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. This achievement reflects Ping An's exceptional performance in responsible investment, green finance, and sustainable development, enabling the Group to maintain its leading position in the Asia-Pacific region's "Multi-Line Insurance & Brokerage Industry" for four consecutive years. The rating underscores Ping An's continued leadership and commitment within the global ESG landscape.

According to the MSCI rating report, Ping An leads the industry in six key areas: Human Capital Development, Privacy & Data Security, Access to Finance, Financing Environmental Impact, Responsible Investment, and Corporate Behavior.

Leveraging Integrated Financial Strengths to Expand Inclusive Financial Services

In 2025, Ping An introduced the "Policy Statement on Financial Inclusion (2025)", reaffirming its commitment to utilizing its comprehensive financial platform to enhance both the accessibility and quality of inclusive financial services. By the end of June 2025, Ping An Bank supported 972,900 micro and small enterprise loan customers, with the outstanding balance of inclusive loans reaching RMB 499.524 billion. During the first half of 2025, Ping An Property & Casualty delivered RMB 189 billion in risk protection to 1.61 million micro and small enterprises, providing robust support for social welfare.

Advancing Green Finance Initiatives to Drive Low-Carbon Industrial Transformation

Ping An approaches green finance as a comprehensive, systematic endeavor, leveraging insurance, credit, and investment to facilitate green development and support the transition to low-carbon industries. By the end of June 2025, Ping An's insurance fund allocated to green investments reached RMB 144.482 billion, while green loan balances amounted to RMB 251.746 billion. Ping An's green insurance premium income amounted to RMB 55.279 billion in the first nine months of 2025, actively supporting China's objectives of achieving "peak carbon" emission by 2030 and "carbon neutral" by 2060.

Integrating ESG Factors into Investment Processes and Ongoing Policy Enhancement

As the first domestic asset owner to sign the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), Ping An has comprehensively incorporated ESG factors into the entire investment decision-making process of its insurance funds. In 2025, the Group updated its "Policy Statement on Responsible Investment of Ping An Group (2025)" further refining exclusion lists and exit mechanisms, enhancing information disclosure and stakeholder communication, and continuously strengthening its responsible investment capabilities. By the end of June 2025, Ping An's responsible investment of insurance fund reached RMB 1,017.407 billion, including RMB 144.482 billion in green investments, RMB 858.085 billion in social investments, and RMB 14.84 billion in inclusive investments.

Enhancing Information Security Management and Safeguarding Customer Data Privacy

In 2025, Ping An revised its "Policy Statement on Information Security (2025)" and "Policy Statement on Privacy Protection (2025)", further strengthening its systems for protecting customer privacy and information security. In 2024, the Group and its member companies conducted 67 security emergency drills, covering 11 emergency scenarios, such as ransomware incidents, anti-DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks and phishing emails. It carried out database backup recovery drills and cross-regional joint disaster recovery exercises. These initiatives have significantly improved the organization's emergency response capabilities for information security.

Commitment to Employee Development, Diversity, Inclusion, and Health & Safety

Ping An is dedicated to fostering employee growth and professional advancement. In 2024, the Group invested RMB 956 million in training initiatives, resulting in an average of more than 49 training hours per employee. In 2025, Ping An issued the "Policy Statement on Occupational Health and Safety (2025)" and updated the "Statement on Employee Rights (2025)" , reaffirming its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and the well-being of its workforce. By the end of 2024, female represented 51% of Ping An's employees and 36% of senior management, underscoring the Group's progress in promoting gender equality and cultivating a diverse leadership team.

Sustained Leadership in Sustainable Development and Building a Resilient Financial Ecosystem

In addition to the Group's overall rating upgrade, its member companies - Ping An Good Doctor, Ping An Bank, and Lufax have each attained AA MSCI ESG ratings, underscoring their exceptional performance in sustainable development across various business segments.

Sustainable development remains a core, long-term strategy for Ping An and serves as the foundation for maximizing enduring value. As a leader in China's ESG landscape, Ping An is dedicated to embedding sustainability within its corporate strategy, establishing a rigorous and professional ESG management system, maintaining a transparent governance framework, and implementing ESG principles across all areas of operation. Moving forward, Ping An will continue to deepen its technology-enabled "integrated finance + health and senior care" dual-pronged strategy, to create stable, and sustainable value for customers, employees, shareholders, and society, while fostering a more resilient, inclusive, and efficient sustainable financial ecosystem.

