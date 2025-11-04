Regulatory News:

UBS AG today published its third-quarter 2025 consolidated financial report. UBS Group AG previously reported its third-quarter 2025 results on a consolidated basis on 29 October 2025. These reports are available for download on the UBS website.

This document contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS's future results please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K. UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K are also available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov.

