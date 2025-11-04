

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DATA Group Corporation (NT5.F, 9613.T), a Japanese IT company, on Tuesday reported an increase in net profit and sales for the first half.



For the six-month period to September 30, NTT DATA posted a net income of JPY 102.2 billion, higher than JPY 57.8 billion in the same period last year. Pre-tax income surged to JPY 228 billion from the previous year's JPY 109.8 billion.



Operating income stood at JPY 269 billion as against the prior year's JPY 149 billion. Sales improved to JPY 2.360 trillion, up from JPY 2.240 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects to post a net income of JPY 200 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 522 billion, on sales of JPY 4.936 trillion.



For fiscal 2025, NTT DATA had reported a net income of JPY 142.5 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 323.9 billion, on sales of JPY 4.638 trillion.



