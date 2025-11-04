

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese transport company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MSLOY) reported Tuesday sharply lower profit in its first half with weak revenues. Further, the company trimmed earnings outlook for fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, but raised revenue view.



In Tokyo, Mitsui shares were losing around 4.7 percent to trade at 4,367.00 yen.



The first-half profit attributable to owners of parent dropped to 116.21 billion Japanese yen or 336.71 yen per share from 248.59 billion yen or 684.58 yen per share last year.



Operating profit declined to 71.82 billion yen from 89.38 billion yen a year ago.



Revenues for the period declined to 869.77 billion yen from prior year's 900.63 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company now projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 180 billion yen or 523.16 yen per share, operating profit of 104 billion yen, and revenues of 1.75 trillion yen.



The company previously projected attributable profit of 200 billion yen or 581.48 yen per share, operating profit of 106.00 billion yen, and revenues of 1.73 trillion yen.



