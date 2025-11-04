

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corporation (MARUY.PK, 8002.T), a Japanese trading company, on Tuesday recorded an increase in net income and revenue for the first half. In addition, the firm has reaffirmed its annual earnings guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 305.497 billion, higher than JPY 238.124 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 185.02 from last year's JPY 142.97 per share.



Operating income stood at JPY 126.419 billion as against the prior year's JPY 145.140 billion. Revenue improved to JPY 4.203 trillion, up from JPY 3.891 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, Marubeni has reaffirmed its earnings guidance. The company still expects a net income of JPY 510 billion, up 1.4% from last year. Basic income share is still projected to be at JPY 309.44.



For the full year, the trading company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 100 per share, higher than the JPY 95 per share of last year.



