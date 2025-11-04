

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) on Tuesday reported a slight rise in profit for the first half, supported by higher operating revenue.



Income before taxes rose to 120.426 billion yen from 107.113 billion yen last year.



Operating profit increased 12% to 86.020 billion yen, from 76.790 billion yen a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of parent rose 1.5% to 78.964 billion yen, up from 77.785 billion yen last year. Earnings per share rose to 55.68 yen from 54.27 yen.



Operating revenue grew 1.7% to 701.750 billion yen, while net operating revenue climbed 5.7% to 327.880 billion yen.



