Das Instrument WF3 AU000000WES1 WESFARMERS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2025

The instrument WF3 AU000000WES1 WESFARMERS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2025



Das Instrument 9JR NO0010859648 HUDDLESTOCK FINTECH-,0019 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2025

The instrument 9JR NO0010859648 HUDDLESTOCK FINTECH-,0019 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2025



Das Instrument CW7 HK0103000607 SHOUGANG CENTURY HOLD.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2025

The instrument CW7 HK0103000607 SHOUGANG CENTURY HOLD.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2025



Das Instrument KC7 AU000000AMA8 AMA GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2025

The instrument KC7 AU000000AMA8 AMA GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2025



Das Instrument GG3S XS2472335046 LEVERAGE SHARES -3GOOGETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2025

The instrument GG3S XS2472335046 LEVERAGE SHARES -3GOOGETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2025





© 2025 Xetra Newsboard