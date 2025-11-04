Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the creator of the most secure passkeys and leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, will be hosting its first Investor Day as a publicly traded company. The event will be hosted live from Stockholm, Sweden.

What: Yubico's CEO Mattias Danielsson, along with members of the executive management team, will provide a deep dive into the business model, competitive differentiators and long-term strategy that powers Yubico's leadership in the rapidly evolving security market.

Presentations will cover:

Industry trends and why cyber threats are growing.

What makes Yubico's technology and security approach unique.

Key customer stories and market momentum.

The strategic roadmap for business model dynamics.

A Q&A session with the executive management team.

When and where:

November 19, 2025. Investors, analysts and press are invited to attend either in person or virtually via livestream

RSVP

To register for the event and receive further details (including location for in-person attendees and the live webcast link), please visit the Investor Relations site here.

Presentation materials and a replay of the webcast will be available on Yubico's Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About Yubico

Yubico (Nasdaq Stockholm: YUBICO) is a modern cybersecurity company on a mission to make the internet safer for everyone. As the inventor of the YubiKey, we set the gold standard for modern phishing-resistant, hardware-backed authentication, stopping account takeovers and making secure login simple.

Since 2007, we've helped shape global authentication standards, co-created FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO U2F, and introduced the original passkey. Today, our passkey technology secures people and organizations in over 160 countries-transforming how digital identity is protected from onboarding to account recovery.

Trusted by the world's most security-conscious brands, governments, and institutions, YubiKeys work out of the box with hundreds of apps and services, delivering fast, passwordless access without friction or compromise.

We believe strong security should never be out of reach. Through our philanthropic initiative, Secure it Forward, we donate YubiKeys to nonprofits supporting at-risk communities.

Dual-headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and Santa Clara, California, Yubico is proud to be recognized as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Learn more at www.yubico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103338006/en/

Contacts:

Yubico Communications Team

press@yubico.com