

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F), a software provider, delivered strong results for the third quarter of 2025, as accelerating demand for subscription and SaaS offerings boosted recurring revenues and profitability.



EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) climbed 33.9% to 77.5 million euros from 57.9 million euros in the same period last year.



EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 24.9% to 95.2 million euros, compared with 76.2 million euros a year earlier.



Net income jumped 40.7% to 55.3 million euros, from 39.3 million euros a year ago. Earnings per share increased to 0.48 euros, from 0.34 euros in the third quarter of 2024.



Excluding amortisation of purchase price allocation, net income advanced 24.1% to 63.1 million euros, with adjusted earnings per share at 0.55 euros, compared with 0.44 euros a year earlier.



Revenue rose 15.8% to 293.1 million euros, from 253 million euros last year.



Recurring revenue grew 21.9% to 269.2 million euros, driven by a 40.5% surge in subscription and SaaS revenue to 211.1 million euros, while software license revenue dropped 38.1% to 15.3 million euros.



Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 21.9% to 1.077 billion euros.



For the full year, the company confirmed its forecast, targeting revenue growth of 20%-22%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News