

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica Group reported third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of parent of 271 million euros, down 45.1% from last year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.04 euros compared to 0.08 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 3.07 billion euros, down 1.5% from prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 1.2% on an organic basis. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations declined 25.5% to 0.09 euros.



Third quarter revenue fell 1.6% year-over-year to 8.96 billion euros. In organic terms, revenue grew 0.4%.



For 2025, on an organic basis, the Group is on track to grow revenue, EBITDA and EBITDAaL-CapEx. The Group confirmed 0.30 euros dividend per share in cash.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News