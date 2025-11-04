

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LY Corporation (YOJ.F, 4689.T) on Tuesday reported a surge in net income and an increased in revenue for the first half. In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 138.313 billion, higher than JPY 87.254 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share moved up to JPY 19.66 from last year's JPY 11.60 per share.



Excluding items, earnings were JPY 106.912 billion, compared with JPY 91.340 billion a year ago. Adjusted profit per share moved up to JPY 15.28 from last year's JPY 12.19 per share.



Operating income stood at JPY 214.526 billion as against the prior year's JPY 172.659 billion. Revenue improved to JPY 995.367 billion, up from JPY 925.293 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, LY still expects adjusted EBITDA of JPY 500 billion to JPY 510 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 6.2% to 8.3%. Excluding items, earnings per basic share are still anticipated to be in the range of JPY 25.9 to JPY 26.9.



The company continues to project for an annual revenue of JPY 2.100 trillion, with a year-over-year growth of 9.5%. For the full year, LY now aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 7.30, higher than last year's JPY 7 per share.



