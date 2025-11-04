Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Kicks Off Inaugural Drilling at Star North Target

Surface results, geophysics and geochemistry present potential second copper centre

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce drilling is underway on the inaugural hole on the Star North target, located 1 km northeast of the Star Main project area.

The inaugural hole, SN-25-001 (UTM 340,487E / 6,459,084N; elevation 1,163 m; azimuth 131°; dip -45°; planned depth 400 m), is currently drilling at a depth 144 m (See Figure 1).

Figure 1-Drill hole SN-25-001 to test Star North target to 400ft. Star Copper 2025

The Star North target hosts two documented copper styles: (1) semi-massive chalcopyrite in veins and stringers within strongly silicified and brecciated volcanic units, and (2) fine to blebby disseminated chalcopyrite ± pyrite in quartz monzodiorite/monzonite with potassic alteration.

Star North is a high impact target located 2km northeast of the star main and 2.5 km north the Copper Creek target. This target has the same characteristics as the star main with a well defined 500m x 1000m soil Geochem anomaly and coincidental IP chargeability high. Drilling of the chargeability high at Star main was directly correlated to some of the best results in historic drilling. Star North offers up a compelling opportunity for the company to establish this as a nested porphyry cluster model.

During the 2025 season, crews completed detailed mapping and collected 119 rock samples, highlighted by select grab samples AA002620: 17.6% Cu, 0.942 g/t Au and AA002628: 3.21% Cu from semi-massive chalcopyrite in highly altered augite-plagioclase porphyry (see Table 1).

Table 1 - Star North 2025 Sampling Highlights

Sample ID Easting Northing Cu (%) Au (g/t) AA002620 340628 6459062 17.6 0.942 AA002628 340525 6458995 3.21 0.027

2025 Star North Rocks

Summary Statistics N Minimum Maximum Mean Median Standard Deviation Cu (%) 119 0.00026 17.6 0.4817 0.01855 2.0387 Au (g/t) 119 0.0005 0.942 0.03769 0.005 0.1126

For statistics, values reported below detection were treated as half the detection limit. ALS Labs. Methods: ME-MS61 and Au-ICP21. Overlimit for Cu using Cu-OG62.(Star Copper 2025).

SN-25-001 is designed to test the heart of the target, coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomalies beneath strong Cu-in-soil trends and mapped copper showings. Hole SN-25-001 will evaluate the relationship between geophysics, alteration, and sulphide distribution at depth (see Figure 2).

Figure 2-Star Project Overview. Star Copper 2025

"Kicking off drilling at Star North marks a major milestone for our 2025 program," said CEO Darryl Jones. "With compelling surface results and robust geophysical and geochemical signatures, this first hole is an important step toward demonstrating a second copper center alongside our Star Main location."

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP/WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District. The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

