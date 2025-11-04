First Solar will build a fifth US module plant with 3.7 GW of annual output, lifting its total domestic capacity to more than 14 GW by 2026 and reinforcing its position as the country's largest solar manufacturer.From pv magazine USA First Solar said in its third-quarter 2025 earnings report that it will open a new 3.7 GW annual-capacity solar module finishing line in the United States. The module assembly plant is expected to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2026 and ramp up production through the first half of 2027. It will produce First Solar Series 6 modules. The company, a major ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...