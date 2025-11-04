

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nintendo Co. Ltd. (NTDOY), a Japanese video game company, reported higher earnings for the six months ended September 30, 2025, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Profit before income taxes jumped to 268.238 billion yen from 147.063 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit climbed 19.5% to 145.181 billion yen, compared with 121.513 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of parent rose to 198.936 billion yen or 170.87 yen per share from 108.658 billion yen or 93.33 yen per share a year ago.



Net sales increased more than 100% to 1.099 trillion yen, from 523.299 billion yen a year earlier.



For the full year, the company expects net sales to grow 93.1% to 2.250 trillion yen. Net profit is expected to grow 25.5% to 350 billion yen with EPS estimated at 300.62 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News