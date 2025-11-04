SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BETA Technologies, Inc., an electric aerospace company ("BETA," or "we"), today announced that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 29,852,941 shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. In addition, BETA granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,477,941 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on November 4, 2025 under the ticker symbol "BETA." The offering is expected to close on November 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Jefferies, TPG Capital BD, LLC and Citigroup are serving as book-running managers. Cantor, BTIG and Needham & Company are serving as bookrunners for the offering.The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus, which may be obtained from:Morgan Stanley & Co. LLCAttn: Prospectus Department180 Varick Street, 2nd FloorNew York, NY 10014Goldman Sachs & Co. LLCAttn: Prospectus Department200 West StreetNew York, NY 10282Telephone: 1-866-471-2526prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.comA registration statement relating to these securities became effective on November 3, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About BETA Technologies, Inc.BETA is an aerospace company designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems to top operators worldwide. BETA has built and flown its family of ALIA aircraft, consisting of both conventional fixed-wing electric aircraft (the "ALIA CTOL") and electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("ALIA VTOL"), more than 83,000 nautical miles, including multiple trips across the United States. BETA is deploying a network of charging infrastructure to enable the growing industry with more than 50 sites online across the U.S. and Canada. BETA's intentional approach to developing the enabling technologies necessary to electrify aviation unlocks lucrative aftermarket revenue opportunity over the life of each aircraft. These highly-scalable enabling technologies allow BETA to serve a customer base across cargo and logistics, defense, passenger and medical end markets and unlock cost-effective and safe missions.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the closing of the offering and trading of BETA's Class A common stock on the NYSE.Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, factors as discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2025.Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.ContactsInvestor Relations/Media Contact:Investor Relations: investors@beta.teamMedia: PA@beta.team

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103737322/en/