

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6506 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day low of 99.88 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6538 and 100.83, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 4-day lows of 1.7667 and 0.9153 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7617 and 0.9190, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 98.00 against the yen, 1.80 against the euro and 0.89 against the loonie.



