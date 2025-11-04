

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-year low of 1.489 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 6-month low of 0.5673 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1456 and 0.5707, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-week low of 87.13 and a 2-week low of 2.0306 from Monday's closing quotes of 88.00 and 2.0186, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the aussie, 0.55 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 2.05 against the euro.



