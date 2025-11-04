

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 6-day low of 109.05 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 109.72.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie slipped to 1.6218 and 1.4074 from Monday's closing value of 1.6189 and 1.4056, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 106.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro and 1.41 against the greenback.



