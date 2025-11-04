Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Interim Report for the Third Quarter 2025

Continued positive financial performance in an expanding market.

Third quarter Operating profit for the quarter was SEK 13.2 (-0.5) million. The operating margin for the quarter was 6.4 (-0.3) per cent. Sales in the quarter amounted to SEK 205.8 (200.8) million, an increase of 2.5 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to an increase of 5.1 per cent.

Free cash flow for the quarter was SEK 17.3 (-18.4) million. January - September Operating profit increased in the first nine months to SEK 50.2 (25.2) million. The operating margin for the first nine months was 7.6 (3.9) per cent.

Sales in the first nine months amounted to SEK 660.4 (645.8) million, an increase of 2.3 per cent. In local currencies this is equivalent to an increase of 4.1 per cent.

Free cash flow for the first nine months was SEK 55.6 (-59.3) million.

Events during the quarter

During the quarter, Studsvik completed discussions with Blykalla and evroc regarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly investigate the possibilities of developing Sweden's first nuclear-powered data centre at Studsvik's licensed nuclear site in Nyköping. The aim is to combine the small modular reactors (SMRs) of the future with energy-efficient data centre solutions in order to contribute to a fossil-free and robust digital infrastructure.

During the quarter, Studsvik recovered SEK 6 million for the fraud that occurred during Q3 2024, which had a positive impact on both operating profit and cash flow. The financial impact is now overall minimal for the Group.

During the quarter, the Business Area President for Decommissioning & Radiation Protection Services left Studsvik, and the CEO, has temporarily taken over responsibility for this area.

The Group in summary

Q3 Jan-Sep Jan-Dec 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net sales, SEK million 205.8 200.8 660.4 645.8 893.1 Operating profit, SEK million 13.2 -0.5 50.2 25.2 26.8 Operating margin, % 6.4 -0.3 7.6 3.9 3.0 Profit after tax, SEK million 3.6 -7.2 22.3 10.9 9.6 Free cash flow, SEK million 17.3 -18.4 55.6 -59.3 -78.1 Net debt, SEK million 105.7 112.5 105.7 112.5 132.2 Net debt/equity ratio, % 27.7 28.9 27.7 28.9 32.8 Profit per share after tax, SEK 0.44 -0.87 2.71 1.32 1.17 Equity per share, SEK 46.48 47.35 46.46 47.32 49.03

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

