

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan-headquartered Nidec Corporation (NJDCY), a manufacturer of specialty industrial machinery on Tuesday said it has entered into a commitment line agreement with its main creditor banks, MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, for a total of 600 billion yen.



The purpose of the agreement is to secure flexible and stable funding capacity and strengthen the financial foundation. The borrowing is unsecured and unguaranteed.



The company has entered into bilateral contract with both the creditor banks for 300 billion yen each executed on November 4 covering the 1-year period from November 7, 2025, to November 6, 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News