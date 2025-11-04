

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DPZ) on Tuesday reported that total system sales for the third quarter rose 2.1% to £382.7 million.



On a like-for-like basis (excluding splits), system sales increased 1%, though total orders slipped 1.5% during the period.



For the full year, the company reaffirmed its guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of £130 million to £140 million.



