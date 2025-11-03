JBT Marel Corporation: JBT Marel Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

JBT Marel Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights: (Results are from continuing operations)

Achieved quarterly orders of $946 million and quarter-ending backlog of $1.3 billion

Revenue totaled $1.0 billion with 49% generated from recurring revenue

Income from continuing operations was $67 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $171 million

Realized $14 million in year-over-year synergy savings

Raising full year 2025 guidance given solid Q3 2025 performance

CHICAGO, November 3, 2025 - JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

"JBT Marel outperformed our third quarter earnings expectations, primarily driven by better-than-expected revenue, excellent supply chain and operational productivity, and solid cost control," said Brian Deck, Chief Executive Officer. "Given our strong third quarter results, we are raising our full year 2025 guidance, demonstrating the benefits of our diverse end markets and the enhanced scale of our combined organization."

JBT Marel Third Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results

"Our $65 million revenue outperformance was the result of higher book and ship revenue coupled with better backlog conversion from manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies, allowing us to realize revenue ahead of schedule, particularly in poultry," said Matt Meister, Chief Financial Officer. "Margins also exceeded our expectations, driven by higher volume flow through, a favorable mix of poultry equipment and shorter cycle products, and accelerated synergy savings."

Third quarter 2025 consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion included approximately $26 million in year-over-year foreign exchange translation benefit. Net income from continuing operations of $67 million, representing a margin of 6.7 percent, included $33 million in acquisition related amortization and depreciation expense, $7 million in restructuring related costs, and $6 million in M&A related costs.

Third quarter 2025 consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $171 million, representing a margin of 17.1 percent. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.28, and adjusted EPS was $1.94. Orders totaled $946 million, inclusive of approximately $26 million in a year-over year tailwind from foreign exchange translation, and quarter-ending backlog was $1.3 billion.

Year-to-date operating cash flow from continuing operations was $224 million, and free cash flow was $163 million. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's bank leverage ratio was 2.7x, which includes the benefit of certain run rate synergies. Net debt to trailing twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 3.1x. Additionally, the Company's liquidity as of September 30, 2025, was approximately $1.9 billion.

JBT Marel Third Quarter 2025 Segment Results



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 In millions except margin JBT

Marel Segment revenue $ 465

$ 537 Segment adjusted EBITDA 71

100 Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 15.3 %

18.6 %

JBT Marel Convertible Senior Notes Issuance

As previously announced, on September 9, 2025, JBT Marel closed its private offering of $575 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375 percent convertible senior notes due 2030. The Company utilized proceeds from the offering to execute convertible note hedge and warrant transactions and repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. By executing the note hedge transactions and warrant transactions, the Company effectively mitigated shareholder dilution until the share price reaches $283.42 per share.

Synergy Actions and Target Cost Savings

For the third quarter of 2025, JBT Marel incurred $7 million in restructuring costs and $6 million in M&A related costs while realizing year-over-year savings of $8 million in operating expense and an additional $6 million in cost of goods sold. JBT Marel now expects to achieve in-year realized synergy savings of $40 - $45 million and is maintaining its annualized run rate savings forecast of $80 - $90 million exiting 2025.

Realignment of JBT Marel Reportable Segments

During the fourth quarter of 2025, JBT Marel plans to realign its reportable segments to better reflect the continued integration of the Company's operating model. The realignment will include two financial reporting segments, Protein Solutions and Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions, and the Company expects to recast prior period financial results to reflect this change before its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings release.

The Protein Solutions segment will include JBT Marel businesses that provide solutions for initial stage processing and harvesting of animal proteins, primarily focusing on poultry, pork, fish, and beef. Examples of core technologies include primary processing systems, cut-up, bone detection and removal, portioning, and robotic harvesting.

The Prepared Food and Beverage Solutions segment will include JBT Marel businesses that offer solutions predominantly for downstream value-added preparation, preservation, and packaging of foods and beverages into ready to eat or drink products. This segment will also include capabilities for pet food, dairy, bakery, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and warehouse automation end markets. Examples of core technologies include forming, cutting, slicing, cooking, coating, freezing, extraction, blending, filling, preservation, packaging, and automated guided vehicles.

JBT Marel Outlook

The below table reflects JBT Marel's updated consolidated guidance for full year 2025.



Guidance In millions except EPS and margin FY 2025 Revenue $3,760 - $3,790 Income from continuing operations margin (1.5%) - (1.0%) Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 15.75 - 16.0% GAAP EPS ($1.05) - ($0.75) Adjusted EPS(1) $6.10 - $6.40



(1) Non-GAAP figure. Please see supplemental schedules for adjustments and reconciliations.





JBT Marel expects full year 2025 revenue will include an approximate $70 - $85 million year-over-year tailwind from foreign exchange translation.

For the full year 2025, JBT Marel expects to incur certain one-time and acquisition related costs, which are included in income from continuing operations margin and GAAP EPS guidance and excluded from adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA margin. These include approximately $28 million in restructuring costs; $105 million in M&A related costs; $180 million in acquisition related amortization and depreciation; $147 million in non-cash, pre-tax charges related to the final settlement of the U.S. pension plan, which occurred in the first quarter; $12 million in interest expense from M&A bridge financing fees and related costs, which was incurred in the first quarter; and $11 million in loss on investment from an impairment charge related to a joint-venture, which occurred in the second quarter.

For the full year 2025, net interest expense is anticipated to be $105 million, which includes $12 million in M&A bridge financing fees and related costs. Other income related to cross currency swaps on the Term Loan B is expected to be approximately $10 million. Total depreciation and amortization is estimated to be approximately $265 million, including approximately $180 million in acquisition related amortization and depreciation.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the tax rate assumed for GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately 21 percent, and the tax rate assumed for adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately 25 percent.

Earnings Conference Call

About JBT Marel Corporation

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE and Nasdaq Iceland: JBTM) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT Marel brings together the complementary strengths of both the JBT and Marel legacy organizations to transform the future of food. JBT Marel provides unique and integrated solutions offerings by designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge technology, systems, and software for a broad range of food and beverage end markets. JBT Marel aims to create better outcomes for customers by optimizing food yield and efficiency, improving food safety and quality, and enhancing uptime and proactive maintenance, all while reducing waste and resource use across the global food supply chain. JBT Marel operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 30 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtmarel.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted income from continuing operations, Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations ("Adjusted EPS"), and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. JBT Marel provides non-GAAP financial measures in order to increase transparency in our operating results and trends. These non-GAAP measures eliminate certain costs or benefits from, or change the calculation of, a measure as calculated under U.S. GAAP. By eliminating these items, JBT Marel provides a more meaningful comparison of our ongoing operating results, consistent with how management evaluates performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures in financial and operational evaluation, planning and forecasting. These calculations may differ from similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed are not intended to be used as a substitute for, nor should they be considered in isolation of, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the supplemental schedules to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond JBT Marel's ability to control. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by JBT Marel will be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our business and our results of operations, including our outlook, the benefits or results of our acquisition of Marel hf. (the "Marel Transaction"), our strategic plans, our restructuring plans and expected cost savings from those plans and our liquidity. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following factors: the inability to successfully integrate the legacy businesses of JBT and Marel, operationally, technologically, culturally or otherwise, in a manner that permits the combined company to achieve the benefits and synergies anticipated from the Marel Transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all; fluctuations in our financial results; changes to tariffs, trade regulation, quotas, or duties; deterioration of economic conditions, including impacts from supply chain delays and reduced material or component availability; unanticipated delays or accelerations in our sales cycles; inflationary pressures, including increases in energy, raw material, freight and labor costs; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; the potential effects of the U.S. government shutdown that began in October 2025; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; changes in food consumption patterns; impacts of pandemic illnesses, food borne illnesses and diseases to various agricultural products; weather conditions and natural disasters; the impact of climate change and environmental protection initiatives; acts of terrorism or war, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; termination or loss of major customer contracts and risks associated with fixed-price contracts, particularly during periods of high inflation; customer sourcing initiatives; competition and innovation in our industries; our ability to develop and introduce new or enhanced products and services and keep pace with technological developments; difficulty in developing, preserving and protecting our intellectual property or defending claims of infringement; catastrophic loss at any of our facilities and business continuity of our information systems; cyber-security risks such as network intrusion or ransomware schemes; loss of key management and other personnel; potential liability arising out of the installation or use of our systems; our ability to comply with U.S. and international laws governing our operations and industries; increases in tax liabilities; work stoppages; our ability to remediate the material weaknesses relating to the Marel financial statements; availability of and access to financial and other resources; and the factors described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and any future Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. If one or more of those or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from what we projected. Consequently, actual events and results may vary significantly from those included in or contemplated by our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events or changes in circumstances or otherwise.

