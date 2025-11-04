

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 176.79 against the euro and more than a 2-week high of 189.97 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 177.63 and 190.81, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen advanced to a 5-day high of 201.11 from Monday's closing value of 202.55.



The yen climbed to a 5-day high of 153.34 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 9-month low of 154.48.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 175.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the franc, 200.00 against the pound and 148.00 against the greenback.



