Atos International: Atos Group ranks in the top 7% of the IT Services industry in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Atos Group ranks in the top 7% of the IT Services industry in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

Paris, France - November 4, 2025 - Atos Group today announces its latest recognition in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. As of today, this places Atos Group in the 93rd percentile of the IT Services industry (Technology Services Vendor category - TSV), ranking it among the top 7% of ESG performers in its sector.

This marks the 12th consecutive year that Atos Group has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in its industry by S&P Global, underscoring the Group's long-standing commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) excellence.

The 2025 CSA highlighted Atos Group's strengths in Human Capital Management, Climate Strategy, and Corporate Governance, which are the most material ESG drivers for the IT Services sector according to S&P Global. Atos Group also maintained strong performance in transparency of sustainability reporting, a key factor in its continued high ranking.

Marie de Scorbiac, Head of investors relations and corporate social responsibility, Atos Group, said: "While Atos remains focused on financial recovery and growth, Corporate Social Responsibility continues to play a vital role in reinforcing stakeholder trust and long-term value. This recognition by S&P Global reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing environmental, social, and governance standards-within our own operations and across our customers' ecosystems-through innovative digital solutions that support sustainable transformation."

The S&P Global CSA is a comprehensive annual evaluation of corporate sustainability practices, covering over 12,000 companies worldwide. It assesses both general and industry-specific ESG criteria, applying a rigorous methodology that reflects the evolving expectations of investors and stakeholders. More information about the CSA methodology is available here.

In addition to its CSA performance, Atos Group has recently been awarded the Platinum EcoVadis Medalfor the sixth consecutive year, further validating its leadership in sustainability.

To learn more about Atos Group's CSR and ESG initiatives, visit Corporate Social Responsibility - Atos.

For more details on Atos Group's sustainability commitments, please refer to its 2024 Universal Registration Document.

