

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased sharply in October, the labor ministry reported Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployment increased 22,101 in October from the previous month. This was much bigger than the expected increase of 5,200.



However, unemployment totalled 2.44 million, the lowest for the month of October since 2007.



By sector, unemployment decreased by 2,121 in construction. Meanwhile, unemployment increased 18,496 in services and by 1,148 in industry. Agriculture reported a rise of 1,270.



Further, data showed that unemployment among young people aged below 25 increased 10,082 people in October compared to September.



The total number of youth unemployment was 193,798, the lowest in the historical series for the month of October.



