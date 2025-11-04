

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union's large network of trade agreements helps companies find alternative markets for their exports, while reducing dependencies in a challenging geopolitical environment, according to the fifth Annual Report on Implementation and Enforcement of EU Trade Policy.



The report, covering 2024 and the first half of 2025, concludes that EU trade agreements increase the resilience and competitiveness of EU economic operators, and EU trade agreements also support diversification and supply chain stability. The EU is actively expanding its network of trade agreements. Two new EU preferential agreements entered into force last year - a free trade agreement with New Zealand, and an Economic Partnership Agreement with Kenya. This brings the total number of EU trade agreements currently in place to 44, covering 76 preferential trade partners.



Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, said: 'Trade agreements make the EU more resilient in the face of geopolitical challenges by providing safer, more diverse sources of supply for our imports and stable markets for our exports. The agreements not only remove tariffs but also support regulatory coherence and international standards, which in turn reduces costs for economic operators. Securing the widest possible range of markets is vital for EU businesses in these turbulent times for international trade.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News