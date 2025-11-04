Kinepolis Group: Kinepolis signs agreement to acquire the operations of US movie theatre chain Emagine Entertainment

Kinepolis signs agreement to acquire the operations of US movie theatre chain Emagine Entertainment



Regulatory release - Inside information

4 November 2025, 7:00 AM CET

Kinepolis (Euronext: KIN) has reached an agreement to acquire the operations of the US movie theatre chain Emagine Entertainment. Kinepolis expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.

As a result of this agreement, Kinepolis will add 14 cinemas to its portfolio, representing 177 screens and 18,000 seats, located in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Emagine Entertainment welcomes approximately 6 million visitors per year, generating nearly USD 129 million in revenue. The cinemas are equipped with recliner seats and offer their own Premium Large Format (PLF) under the names EMX (14 auditoriums) and Super EMX (3 auditoriums). EMX features wall-to-wall screens with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound, while Super EMX takes the experience even further with an even larger screen and 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound for a truly immersive cinema experience.

Emagine Entertainment also provides support services to a chain of cinemas in Minnesota and Colorado, as well as Emagine Woodhaven and The Riviera in Michigan. These locations operate under the Emagine brand and are managed by third parties through a brand licensing agreement.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis Group: "Today's announcement marks a key milestone in our company's expansion - the first acquisition of this scale since the pandemic. We do this with a high-quality asset in a market where we have had positive experiences with our Kinepolis concepts. The location and size of the cinemas make them a valuable addition to the Group's portfolio, enabling us to further expand our presence in the US market. We are excited to welcome the new teams to the Kinepolis family."

Paul Glantz, Chairman and CEO of Emagine Entertainment: "Kinepolis has a reputation for operating exceptionally well-run cinemas both in Europe and in North America. Their commitment to providing guests with an unforgettable movie experience makes them the ideal suitor to continue the stewardship of Emagine into the future."

Transaction and next steps

The agreement represents a transaction value of USD 105 million for 100% of Emagine's business. An additional earn-out amount of up to USD 15 million is linked to the growth of the US Box Office during 2025. Based on the 2024 results, Emagine Entertainment will contribute an EBITDAL of USD 19.6 million. The LTM (Last Twelve Months) EBITDAL result amounted to USD 20.3 million at the end of September. The transaction will be financed by means of an incremental facility of EUR 100 million (committed term loan) under Kinepolis' existing credit facility. Kinepolis expects to complete this acquisition by the end of 2025.

Kinepolis will continue to operate Emagine theatres under the existing brand name and prioritizes the continuity for all Emagine customers, while carefully considering the needs of all employees and stakeholders.

