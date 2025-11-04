Ayvens repurchases EUR 275 million of own shares in Lincoln Consortium's sell down

Following the announcement of its share buyback programme on 30 October 2025, Ayvens has repurchased EUR 275 million of its own shares as part of the sell down of c. EUR 940 million by the Lincoln Consortium1 which was executed through an accelerated bookbuilding on 3 November 2025 after market close. This repurchase represents 3.1% of the Group's share capital and 76% of its total EUR 360 million share buyback programme.

In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback programme2, the shares bought back will be cancelled pursuant to the authorization granted by Ayvens' combined General Shareholders' Meeting on 19 May 2025.

1 Lincoln Financing Holdings Pte. Limited (an entity owned by a consortium of investment funds affiliated with TDR Capital, ATP, ADIA, GIC and PGGM), Lincoln Holding S.À R.L., Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Hornbeam Investment PTE Ltd, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension and PGGM Private Equity B B.V.

2 The description of the share buyback programme is available on Ayvens website: Description of Ayvens share buyback programme