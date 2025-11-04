AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- Quarterly revenues increase by 2.2% year-over-year to $61.5 million;
- Services revenues for the quarter were $30.9 million and accounted for 50.3% of total revenues;
- GAAP results:
- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.5%;
- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 6.6%;
- Quarterly GAAP EBITDA was $5.2 million;
- Quarterly GAAP net income was $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.
- Non-GAAP results:
- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 9.5%;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP EBITDA was $6.9 million;
- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the quarter.
- AudioCodes repurchased 1,267,436 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $12.7 million.
Details
AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $61.5 million compared to $60.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.
EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.
On a Non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million compared to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2024.
Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $4.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $4.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (iv) tax impact which relates to our Non-GAAP adjustments; and (v) in Q1 2024 non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities, and long-term financial investments were $79.7 million as of September 30, 2025 compared to $93.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2025. This was partially offset by cash generated from operating activities.
"I am pleased to report that we delivered a strong third quarter, which highlights our commitment to our strategic priorities and our ongoing transformation into an AI-driven, hybrid cloud software and services company," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. " This quarter's success was driven by ongoing momentum across our two primary growth engines: the Live family of services for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) and Contact Center (CX) connectivity and conversational AI (CAI) business.
" One of the standout achievements this quarter was the impressive 50% growth in our CAI business, which keeps us on track to achieve a 40%-50% growth for the entire year of 2025. Combined, these two units propelled our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $75 million by the end of the third quarter, marking a significant 25% year-over-year increase and setting us up well to meet our full-year target of $78-$82 million.
" The recent launch of our Live Platform has already borne fruit, as we secured a landmark agreement with a tier-1 system integrator. This agreement covers managed connectivity services for all major UC/CX systems and opens up exciting opportunities for cross-selling value-added solutions. Moreover, our Voice AI Connect and Live Hub, the conversational AI enablement services, delivered outstanding results, propelled by a high number of new logo wins and significant expansions within our existing customer base.
" Shifting our focus to conversational AI, our new service, Meeting Insights On-Prem (Mia OP), made noteworthy advancements during the quarter. Our leading position in Israel was further solidified by being awarded a contract under Project Nimbus, the Israeli government's multi-year cloud migration initiative. Additionally, we launched sales efforts in the US during the third quarter and have witnessed strong customer interest in Mia OP beyond the government sector in Israel.
" Overall, we executed well on our business priorities. The increased investments in our Live platform and CAI over the past several quarters have significantly contributed to the record-breaking Live and conversational AI bookings this quarter. We remain steadfast in our commitment to investing in high-growth areas, which we believe will drive sustained top-line growth improvement in the medium term", concluded Mr. Adlersberg.
Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend
On July 29, 2025, the Company declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, was paid on August 28, 2025, to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 14, 2025.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company acquired 1,267,436 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $12.7 million.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $1.7 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividend.
In October 2025, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through April 28, 2026.
Conference Call & Web Cast Information
AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2025 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:
United States Participants: 888-506-0062
International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.
Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:
AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.
For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.
Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance, product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto, and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements' as that term is defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular, including governmental undertakings to address such conditions; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades, the advent of artificial intelligence and the ability to manage changes in market conditions and evolving regulatory regimes, as applicable; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in AudioCodes' financing agreements; possible impacts and disruptions from AudioCodes' acquisitions, including the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impacts attributable to any pandemic or other public health crisis on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current and any future hostilities involving Israel, including in the regions in which we or our counterparties operate, which may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and any other factors described in AudioCodes' filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.
©2025 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
September 30 ,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 48,925
|
|
$58,749
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
233
|
|
210
|
Short-term marketable securities
|
24,806
|
|
3,426
|
Trade receivables, net
|
68,474
|
|
56,016
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
19,476
|
|
13,012
|
Inventories
|
24,099
|
|
31,463
|
Total current assets
|
186,013
|
|
162,876
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Long-term Trade receivables
|
$ 13,668
|
|
$ 15,753
|
Long-term marketable securities
|
2,456
|
|
28,518
|
Long-term financial investments
|
3,258
|
|
3,008
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8,844
|
|
9,838
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
30,309
|
|
32,534
|
Severance pay funds
|
20,237
|
|
18,004
|
Total long-term assets
|
78,772
|
|
107,655
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
29,369
|
|
27,321
|
|
|
|
|
GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET
|
37,650
|
|
38,049
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 331,804
|
|
$ 335,901
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
10,181
|
|
7,543
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
27,772
|
|
25,823
|
Deferred revenues
|
44,785
|
|
38,438
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
6,394
|
|
5,954
|
Total current liabilities
|
89,132
|
|
77,758
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Accrued severance pay
|
$ 17,906
|
|
$ 16,387
|
Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|
20,024
|
|
19,434
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
31,002
|
|
30,508
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
68,932
|
|
66,329
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
173,740
|
|
191,814
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 331,804
|
|
$ 335,901
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 86,896
|
|
$ 84,647
|
|
$ 30,606
|
|
$ 27,750
|
Services
|
96,103
|
|
95,975
|
|
30,941
|
|
32,493
|
Total Revenues
|
182,999
|
|
180,622
|
|
61,547
|
|
60,243
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
33,086
|
|
34,123
|
|
11,150
|
|
11,380
|
Services
|
31,370
|
|
29,057
|
|
10,112
|
|
9,563
|
Total Cost of revenues
|
64,456
|
|
63,180
|
|
21,262
|
|
20,943
|
Gross profit
|
118,543
|
|
117,442
|
|
40,285
|
|
39,300
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
39,087
|
|
39,780
|
|
13,188
|
|
12,666
|
Selling and marketing
|
57,318
|
|
52,427
|
|
18,942
|
|
17,607
|
General and administrative
|
11,832
|
|
12,146
|
|
4,094
|
|
4,155
|
Total operating expenses
|
108,237
|
|
104,353
|
|
36,224
|
|
34,428
|
Operating income
|
10,306
|
|
13,089
|
|
4,061
|
|
4,872
|
Financial income (expenses), net
|
586
|
|
(195)
|
|
64
|
|
(614)
|
Income before taxes on income
|
10,892
|
|
12,894
|
|
4,125
|
|
4,258
|
Taxes on income, net
|
(3,838)
|
|
(4,358)
|
|
(1,393)
|
|
(1,579)
|
Net income
|
$ 7,054
|
|
$ 8,536
|
|
$ 2,732
|
|
$ 2,679
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.10
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic
|
28,858
|
|
30,239
|
|
28,169
|
|
30,218
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted
|
29,356
|
|
30,769
|
|
28,672
|
|
30,778
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 7,054
|
|
$ 8,536
|
|
$ 2,732
|
|
$ 2,679
|
GAAP net earnings per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.09
|
|
$ 0.09
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
319
|
|
274
|
|
94
|
|
99
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
366
|
|
366
|
|
122
|
|
122
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
304
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
685
|
|
944
|
|
216
|
|
221
|
Research and development, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,127
|
|
1,642
|
|
398
|
|
471
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
342
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,127
|
|
1,984
|
|
398
|
|
471
|
Selling and marketing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,802
|
|
2,255
|
|
581
|
|
783
|
Amortization expenses (2)
|
33
|
|
33
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
38
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,835
|
|
2,326
|
|
592
|
|
794
|
General and administrative:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
1,653
|
|
2,113
|
|
552
|
|
679
|
Lease expenses (5)
|
-
|
|
76
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,653
|
|
2,189
|
|
552
|
|
679
|
Financial expenses (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange rate differences (3)
|
1,310
|
|
)754(
|
|
392
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes on income, net (4)
|
-
|
|
422
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 13,664
|
|
$ 15,647
|
|
$ 4,882
|
|
$ 4,899
|
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|
$ 0.45
|
|
$ 0.50
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.16
|
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
|
30,094
|
|
31,534
|
|
29,437
|
|
31,480
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.
(3) Financial income (expenses) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(4) Tax impact which relates to our non-GAAP adjustments.
(5) In Q1 2024, non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.
Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 7,054
|
|
$ 8,536
|
|
$ 2,732
|
|
$ 2,679
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
3,096
|
|
2,788
|
|
1,183
|
|
1,004
|
Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net
|
|
312
|
|
885
|
|
115
|
|
270
|
Increase in accrued severance pay, net
|
|
(714)
|
|
(699)
|
|
(790)
|
|
(220)
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
|
4,901
|
|
6,284
|
|
1,625
|
|
2,032
|
Decrease in deferred tax assets, net
|
|
708
|
|
826
|
|
401
|
|
762
|
Cash financial loss (income), net
|
|
37
|
|
137
|
|
15
|
|
(17)
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
3,292
|
|
4,755
|
|
1,093
|
|
1,198
|
Decrease in operating lease liabilities
|
|
(133)
|
|
(3,931)
|
|
(555)
|
|
(496)
|
Increase in trade receivables, net
|
|
(10,373)
|
|
(6,014)
|
|
(7,237)
|
|
(2,247)
|
Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
(6,464)
|
|
(2,704)
|
|
(2,020)
|
|
(2,939)
|
Decrease in inventories
|
|
7,261
|
|
10,119
|
|
2,285
|
|
4,172
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
2,761
|
|
(2,077)
|
|
2,674
|
|
377
|
Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
7,027
|
|
(594)
|
|
277
|
|
1,011
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
|
6,471
|
|
1,631
|
|
2,256
|
|
266
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
25,236
|
|
19,942
|
|
4,054
|
|
7,852
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term deposits
|
|
(23)
|
|
10
|
|
(5)
|
|
4
|
Proceeds from financial investment
|
|
243
|
|
76
|
|
65
|
|
29
|
Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities
|
|
5,200
|
|
3,450
|
|
2,000
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|
|
-
|
|
9,991
|
|
-
|
|
9,991
|
Purchase of financial investments
|
|
(442)
|
|
(675)
|
|
-
|
|
(675)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(4,830)
|
|
(20,768)
|
|
(1,571)
|
|
(5,505)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
148
|
|
(7,916)
|
|
489
|
|
3,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
(24,514)
|
|
(8,340)
|
|
(12,696)
|
|
(3,586)
|
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
(10,934)
|
|
(10,896)
|
|
(5,608)
|
|
(5,443)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
|
|
240
|
|
186
|
|
67
|
|
6
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(35,208)
|
|
(19,050)
|
|
(18,237)
|
|
(9,023)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(9,824)
|
|
(7,025)
|
|
(13,694)
|
|
2,672
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
58,749
|
|
30,546
|
|
62,619
|
|
20,849
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$ 48,925
|
|
$ 23,522
|
|
$ 48,925
|
|
$ 23,522
|
|
|
Company Contacts
|
Niran Baruch
|
Roger L. Chuchen
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
VP, Investor Relations
|
AudioCodes
|
AudioCodes
|
Tel: +972-3-976-4000
|
Tel: 732-764-2552
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391462/audiocodes_Logo.jpg
SOURCE AudioCodes