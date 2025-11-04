Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, and Vinmar International, a global distributor of plastics and chemicals, today at Celosphere 2025 showcased how Vinmar has transformed the $3 billion business unit's Order-to-Cash (O2C) process into an automated, intelligent operation.

The previous O2C process required manual coordination across multiple teams and platforms, frequently resulting in complex logistics issues and unnecessary costs, such as expediting over 20% of orders by default.

Using the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, Vinmar integrated real-time process data across core systems-including ERP, logistics, and banking-to create a living digital twin of its supply chain operations. This digital replica enables Vinmar to orchestrate people, systems, and AI:

Automating order-to-cash workflows

Proactively flagging distressed orders

Reducing email traffic and handoffs

For example, if an order is at risk, Celonis automatically routes it to the right approver, provides a simple approval form, and coordinates the next steps whether expediting shipping, postponing delivery, or updating order status. The operation now runs end-to-end with high efficiency and minimal manual work.

"Celonis' platform is the foundation of our autonomous operations," said Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar International. "It's the intelligence layer, embedding AI directly into our workflow to automatically handle critical, real-time decisions and actions. This strategic shift is enabling us to deliver customer value, significantly reduce operational cost, and scale with unprecedented agility."

"Vinmar's success is a perfect blueprint for business transformation using AI powered by PI," said Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis. "We worked hand-in-hand with them to give their AI the context it needs, to ensure it was deployed in the right places, and to make it work with everything else they're doing."

Vinmar is on stage at Celosphere 2025, Celonis' global user conference, where 3,000+ business and technology leaders explore how process intelligence and AI are reshaping the enterprise. Register to join the virtual livestream at 10am CET (4am ET) and 6pm CET (12noon ET) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

About Vinmar International

A global leader in petrochemical distribution and marketing, Vinmar provides high-quality products and solutions to customers around the world. Since its beginning in 1978, Vinmar has expanded to employ over 1,500 people, with operations in 58 offices, and established a presence in more than 110 countries.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

