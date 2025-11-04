Oscillate Plc - Definitive Agreement to Dispose of Non-Core Hydrogen Assets

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

4 November 2025

Definitive Agreement to Dispose of Non-Core Hydrogen Assets

Oscillate PLC (to be renamed Serval Resources), a company focused on building an independent copper and future metals developer, is pleased to announce that is has signed a definitive agreement with Pulsar Helium Inc. ("Pulsar"), to supersede the non-binding term sheet announced on 2 September 2025, for the sale of up to 100% of Quantum Hydrogen Inc. ("Quantum"), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary that holds its hydrogen assets, for a consideration of up to US$800,000 in Pulsar common shares.

This divestment is a key part of Oscillate's strategic shift to copper and associated metals central to the energy transition and the rapidly expanding digital economy.

Oscillate PLC CEO, Robin Birchall, commented:

"We are delighted to be making this disposal, given that these assets had become non-core to the Company. This transaction marks a break from the past and allows management to solely focus on the advancement of our exciting exploration assets in the emerging copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire.

It also allows the Company to retain some upside to the hydrogen portfolio via our shareholding in Pulsar, which is a liquid entity (listed in Canada, the UK and the US) that plans to pursue further growth from these assets."

Transaction Terms

Pulsar will acquire an initial 80% of the issued share capital of Quantum, with the consideration being satisfied through the issuance of new Pulsar common shares ("Pulsar Shares") equivalent to US$400,000, issued in five monthly tranches of US$80,000 each over a five-month period. The number of shares in each tranche will be determined by the 30-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of Pulsar's shares prior to each issuance (subject to the minimum price allowable by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities to be issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period (as required by the TSXV).

Upon receiving TSXV final acceptance, the first of five tranches of US$80,000, will be settled through the issuance of Pulsar Shares equal to US$80,000, determined by the VWAP calculation as described above.

Pulsar has the right, and the intention, to acquire the remaining 20% of Quantum within 18 months for an additional US$400,000 in Pulsar Shares, under the same terms and pricing mechanism.

Related Party Transaction

Neil Herbert and Frontier Resources International, Inc., own 56,428,460 (13.3%) and 36,251,944 (8.5%) Ordinary Shares of the Company respectively. Neil Herbert and Frontier Resources International, Inc., also own common shares in Pulsar, and Neil Herbert is also a director of Pulsar. Therefore, the proposed sale of Quantum constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. Having considered the terms of the sale, and having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, John Treacy, the independent Non-Executive Director for the purpose of the terms of the sale, considers that the sale of Quantum to Pulsar is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Serval Resources

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC and is focused on unlocking value across a high-potential portfolio to become a leading mid-cap copper and future metals explorer and developer.

Through securing exploration and development assets in the upcoming copper belts of Namibia, Botswana and Côte d'Ivoire, the Company will be strategically positioned to capitalise on the rising demand for sustainable copper and associated metals, driven by the global energy transition and the need for responsible, independent supply chains.

These regions remain relatively under-explored in contrast to their high potential. Serval will look to apply modern and rigorous exploration techniques, as well as the depth of experience of its management team, in order to systematically evaluate, secure and develop prospective opportunities to the benefit of all its stakeholders.

Serval Resources is a brand operated by Oscillate PLC, which is listed on the UK's AQSE Growth Market Exchange under the ticker AQSE: SRVL.

About Pulsar Helium Inc