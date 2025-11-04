The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Completion of Sale of Potash Mining Operations in Brazil to VL Mineracao

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today the completion of the previously announced transaction with VL Mineração Ltda. ("VL Mineração") for the sale of Mosaic Potássio Mineração Ltda., the entity that operates the Taquari-Vassouras potash mine located in Rosário do Catete, Sergipe, Brazil. VL Mineração will take over the mining and processing of potash, as well as maintenance and other obligations. In exchange, Mosaic will receive $27 million (USD) in cash, with $12 million paid at closing, $10 million one year after closing, and up to $5 million over six years as contingent payments. VL Mineração will assume responsibility for approximately $22 million in asset retirement obligations (ARO).

"We are pleased to announce the completion of the sale of the Taquari-Vassouras mining complex," said Mosaic President and CEO Bruce Bodine. "This transaction advances our strategy of elevating our core business and redeploying capital to opportunities where we have a competitive advantage. We are grateful to the employees who have committed themselves to safely operating and maintaining this facility over the years."

"We are pleased with the completion of this deal. We are confident that the mine has exceptional production potential, which will be enhanced by our expertise and strategic investments. This will allow us to grow sustainably and strengthen our position as a producer and distributor of Potassium Chloride in Brazil." said Daniel Moreira, CEO of VL Holding.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

About VL Mineração and VL Holding

VL Mineração Ltda is a subsidiary of VL Holding, a Brazilian agribusiness group that has 20 years of experience in agriculture and animal genetics. Its shareholders are part of a family with over 70 years of experience in the agricultural sector, with diversified investments that include mining, food, banking, and energy, among other businesses.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding the strategic benefits of the sale of Mosaic Potássio Mineração Ltda., the timing and receipt of future payments, and Mosaic's plans to redeploy capital to areas of competitive advantage. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and the ability of VL Mineração to fulfill its obligations under the transaction as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mosaic undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

