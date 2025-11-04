Anzeige
WKN: A1H7ZM | ISIN: CA22675W1077 | Ticker-Symbol: F12
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 11:29
0,266 Euro
-1,48 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2680,27213:21
0,2680,27612:42
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 12:38 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Reports High Grade Polymettalic Results from the Nemaska Belt Properties, with Results up to 5.7% Cu, 0.82% Ni, 0.17% Co, 0.39 g/t Pt, 2.0 g/t Pd, 14.8 g/t Au and over 100 g/t Ag

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer exploration program completed on Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties group, in the Eeyou Istchee region of Québec (Figure 1).

An important helicopter-borne electromagnetic VTEM plus time-domain system ("VTEM") survey covering the Nemaska Belt properties was designed to provide data incremental to the high-resolution magnetic survey completed in 2021. These datasets aided the exploration surface program targeting potentially economic mineralization, including high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene.

Interest in high-grade nickel-copper-PGE mineralization in the region has increased with the exploration success of Power Metallic Mines Inc. ("Power Metallic"), formerly Chilean Metals Inc. Critical Elements optioned the Nisk Property to Power Metallic in 2020 (see press release dated December 23, 2020). Following the exercise of the option agreement by Power Metallic on the Property hosting the Ni-Cu-PGE Nisk deposit and the new polymetallic Lion discovery, Critical Elements retains a non-dilutive interest of 20% until a definitive feasibility study regarding extraction and production activities is completed on the Nisk property. Critical Elements also held just over 10 million shares of Power Metallic as of May 31, 2025 (Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ending May 31, 2025).

"We are very excited by these new preliminary exploration results on the Nemaska Belt properties and the upcoming winter drill program to test the resultant targets", noted CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée. "We are also excited to resume expansion drilling this winter on the Rose West lithium discovery within 10 km of our flagship Rose lithium project. These near-term exploration initiatives should demonstrate the significant potential of our extensive land package in Eeyou Istchee, Québec, one of the leading mining jurisdictions globally. Our long-term objective, however, remains to develop the Rose project, one of the most advanced hard rock lithium projects in North America. To this end, discussions with potential strategic partners have continued fruitfully as the lithium market appears to be reemerging from its hiatus."

Mineralized Zones

During the 2025 summer exploration program, multiple mineralized zones were identified through rock sampling in areas coinciding with electromagnetic anomalies (VTEM conductors). The mineralization is dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite (iron sulfides) with chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and/or pentlandite (iron-nickel sulfide). Surface exploration confirmed historical showings and identified newly prospective areas. The exploration program was designed to maximize geochemical coverage and assist in defining targets for future drill testing (Table 1, 2 and 3,Figures 1, 2 and 3).

The best new results from the 452 rock samples that were still pending (Table 1 and 3) from the 1,091 rock samples collected during the summer campaign are shown below (Table 2 for previously announced results) (see press release dated September 11, 2025). Of these samples:

  • 58 grab samples grading 0.1% or above copper, with values up to 5.70% copper

  • 50 grab samples grading 0.1% or above nickel, with values up to 0.82% nickel

  • 6 grab samples grading 0.05% or above cobalt, with values up to 0.17% cobalt

  • 20 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above platinum, with value up to 0.39 g/t platinum

  • 56 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above palladium, with values up to 2.0 g/t palladium

  • 10 grab samples grading above 1.0 g/t gold, with values up to 14.80 g/t gold

  • 70 grab samples grading 1.0 g/t or above silver, with values up to over 100 g/t silver

  • 15 grab samples grading above 0.5% Li2O, with values up to 2.10% Li2O

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Figure 1: Map showing the best Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au Results

Table 1: Best 2025 New Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag results

Sample #

Easting UTM

Northing UTM

Cu %

Ni %

Co %

Pt g/t

Pd g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

G437173

411101

5708872

0.19*

0.10*

0.02*

0.19

0.36

0.006

0.8*

G437175

411118

5708958

0.08*

0.03*

0.01*

0.06

0.14

0.005

0.0*

G437176

411122

5708961

0.11*

0.05*

0.01*

0.07

0.20

0.005

0.0*

G437177

411124

5708964

0.14*

0.08*

0.02*

0.06

0.30

0.000

0.0*

G437178

411126

5708964

0.15*

0.07*

0.01*

0.06

0.20

0.006

0.6*

G437179

411129

5708967

0.11*

0.04*

0.01*

0.05

0.17

0.000

0.5*

G437180

411134

5708971

0.21*

0.11*

0.02*

0.1

0.22

0.006

0.0*

G437181

411246

5709040

0.25*

0.08*

0.01*

0.13

1.18

0.007

0.6*

G437183

411248

5709041

0.01*

0.09*

0.01*

0.05

0.17

0.011

0.0*

G437184

411248

5709041

2.00*

0.03*

0.01*

0.00

2.00

13.55

13.2*

G437185

411248

5709041

1.42*

0.03*

0.01*

0.00

1.58

14.80

8.5*

G437186

411267

5709043

0.08*

0.03*

0.01*

0.06

0.12

0.019

0.0*

G437214

430608

5712528

0.04

0.02

0.00

N/A

N/A

0.009

2.7

G437231

468196

5732546

0.00*

0.00*

0.00

N/A

N/A

1.69

0.9*

G437482

468495

5732739

0.00

0.20

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437522

470911

5734341

0.01

0.13

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437559

404598

5704200

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.3

G437563

404496

5704124

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

3.4

G437705

434370

5719636

0.37

0.21

0.02

N/A

N/A

N/A

5.6

G437707

434228

5719662

0.00

0.18

0.03

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437708

434198

5719607

0.06

0.00

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

1

G437716

472557

5734986

0.00

0.15

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437733

433560

5719568

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.0

G437741

409788

5708115

0.00

0.12

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437768

410717

5708497

0.05

0.09

0.02

0.04

0.13

0.00

0.0

G437769

410764

5708501

0.06

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.15

0.01

0.0

G437774

433674

5719434

0.00

0.16

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437778

433433

5719584

0.19

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

2.4

G437785

433335

5719145

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.84

N/A

G437787

433403

5719278

0.08

0.01

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.3

G437791

473576

5735035

0.03

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.03

1.2

G437796

473890

5735320

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

2.0

G437799

432665

5719344

0.00

0.17

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.5

H862196

462278

5733634

0.01

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.1

H862199

435888

5721637

0.04

0.01

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.1

H862211

472580

5735435

0.00

0.15

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

H862216

439188

5723121

0.02

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.6

H862222

410549

5708717

0.00

0.15

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.0

H862223

410523

5708720

0.00

0.23

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

H862225

410888

5708761

0.14

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.11

0.8

H862232

404238

5704280

0.05

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.4

H862235

404371

5703731

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.4

H862253

465555

5735317

0.01

0.01

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.0

H862646

468111

5732492

0.00

0.10

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

H862649

468280

5732592

0.27

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.03

0.03

1.2

H862651

468280

5732593

0.02

0.11

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.0

H862652

468176

5732738

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.1

H862654

471169

5734659

0.00

0.22

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

H862659

471353

5734785

0.33

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.00

0.9

H862664

471475

5734851

0.10

0.04

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.02

0.8

H862667

434495

5719723

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01

1.4

H862668

434496

5719724

2.11

0.59

0.05

0.02

0.07

1.83

35.5

H862669

434497

5719725

1.79

0.17

0.02

0.01

0.04

1.35

26.4

H862671

434498

5719725

5.21

0.79

0.08

0.01

0.21

3.35

50.8

H862672

434500

5719726

0.17

0.28

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.06

3.5

H862673

434515

5719783

0.12

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.01

2.19

5.7

H862674

434542

5719802

0.00

0.15

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.0

H862675

434566

5719784

0.16

0.05

0.01

0.08

0.25

0.05

0.9

H862676

434563

5719786

0.16

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.16

0.8

H862677

434584

5719868

0.00

0.14

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

H862678

434628

5719865

5.70

0.02

0.00

0.01

0.00

1.17

24

H862679

434631

5719869

3.69

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.2

15.6

H862681

434643

5719881

0.22

0.07

0.01

0.12

0.47

0.04

1.1

H862682

434656

5719896

0.21

0.10

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.05

1.0

H862683

434658

5719899

3.12

0.64

0.02

0.00

0.02

0.44

11.3

H862684

471449

5734833

0.30

0.03

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.5

H862685

471451

5734834

0.24

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.01

2.9

H862686

471447

5734834

0.97

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

6.8

H862687

471461

5734846

0.11

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.2

H862691

471488

5734862

0.30

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

1.4

H862692

471486

5734861

0.22

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

1.4

H862702

419311

5764054

0.00

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

6.0

H862705

434655

5719881

0.20

0.04

0.01

0.15

0.36

0.03

1.1

H862706

434655

5719895

2.36

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.57

13.4

H862707

434658

5719900

3.37

0.53

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.59

14.2

H862708

434660

5719898

0.26

0.50

0.06

0.39

1.08

0.13

1.9

H862711

434668

5719890

1.27

0.82

0.17

0.02

0.39

0.71

7.5

H862712

434668

5719889

0.55

0.04

0.01

0.02

0.04

0.12

2.8

H862715

434652

5719889

0.39

0.05

0.01

0.09

0.21

0.07

1.8

H862716

434700

5719930

0.03

0.13

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.0

H862717

434702

5719932

0.54

0.07

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.15

3.2

H862719

434745

5719949

0.04

0.04

0.01

0.07

0.22

0.03

0.0

H862721

434769

5719973

0.23

0.12

0.01

0.2

0.59

0.05

0.8

H862722

434768

5719974

0.21

0.10

0.01

0.17

0.48

0.04

0.7

H862723

434767

5719975

0.34

0.13

0.01

0.29

0.67

0.07

1.4

H862729

411113

5709014

0.45

0.08

0.03

0.19

0.42

0.03

2.0

H862731

411108

5709006

0.07

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.6

H862732

411109

5709008

0.05

0.01

0.00

N/A

N/A

0.01

1.2

H862733

411107

5709008

0.12

0.07

0.03

0.15

0.44

0.03

2.4

H862735

411180

5708993

0.02

0.11

0.01

0.04

0.15

0.00

0.0

H862736

411182

5708980

0.06

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.12

0.00

0.0

H862739

410288

5708275

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.08

0.30

0.00

0.0

H862741

410284

5708273

0.49

0.38

0.05

0.06

0.57

0.02

1.8

H862742

410277

5708268

0.83

0.14

0.02

0.01

0.19

0.01

2.6

H862743

410270

5708263

0.75

0.04

0.01

0.33

0.38

0.01

2.0

H862744

410265

5708258

1.93

0.07

0.01

0.08

0.48

0.02

3.5

H862745

410263

5708255

0.24

0.28

0.03

0.06

0.44

0.01

1.1

H862746

410253

5708240

0.28

0.16

0.02

0.03

0.36

0.01

1.2

H862747

410238

5708232

0.07

0.03

0.00

0.06

0.27

0.00

0.0

H862748

410253

5708265

0.21

0.32

0.03

0.05

0.48

0.01

0.8

H862749

410176

5708247

0.41

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.08

2.4

H862751

410135

5708218

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.04

1.7

H862752

410264

5708253

1.71

0.62

0.08

0.02

0.55

0.02

4.2

H862753

409938

5708125

0.08

0.43

0.05

0.04

0.78

0.02

0.5

H862754

409941

5708120

0.11

0.11

0.01

0.17

0.61

0.01

0.8

H862755

409845

5708244

0.18

0.22

0.02

0.03

0.69

0.01

0.8

H862756

409843

5708242

0.12

0.30

0.03

0.03

0.6

0.01

0.7

H862757

409843

5708243

0.11

0.27

0.03

0.02

0.65

0.01

0.5

H862759

409924

5708160

0.06

0.15

0.01

0.05

0.26

0.00

1.6

H862760

409923

5708161

0.16

0.39

0.03

0.16

0.42

0.01

4.5

H862764

411136

5708972

0.17

0.09

0.01

0.04

0.19

0.00

0.0

H862766

411247

5709037

0.05

0.04

0.01

0.10

0.41

0.00

0.0

H862767

411246

5709040

0.31

0.14

0.01

0.22

0.71

0.00

0.5

H862768

411248

5709041

0.58

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.30

0.93

1.6

H862769

411273

5709055

0.09

0.04

0.01

0.18

0.20

0.01

0.0

H862776

434498

5719725

4.09

0.21

0.03

0.01

0.15

4.96

>100

H862782

434305

5719638

0.02

0.15

0.01

0.11

0.06

0.01

0.0

H862783

434508

5719740

0.09

0.03

0.01

0.08

0.19

0.01

0.7

H862791

473033

5735619

0.17

0.08

0.02

0.00

0.01

0.01

1.1

H862795

431884

5718866

0.17

0.77

0.07

0.07

0.52

0.01

14.1

H862796

431882

5718866

0.06

0.29

0.03

0.10

0.54

0.01

6.3

H862797

431880

5718865

0.06

0.22

0.03

0.22

0.51

0.01

7.1

H862620

410524

5708220

0.06

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.0

H862621

410487

5708334

0.14

0.06

0.01

0.03

0.09

0.01

0.0

H862623

410509

5708726

0.00

0.24

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

H862625

410751

5708484

0.01

0.13

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.0

N/A: Not Analysed

* Value already released, see press release September 11, 2025

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Table 2: Best 2025 Previous Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag Results

Previous results

Sample #

Easting UTM

Northhing UTM

Cu %

Ni %

Co %

Pt g/t

Pd g/t

Au g/t

Ag g/t

G437035

451867

5722962

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.8

G437036

451873

5722974

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.02

1.6

G437039

451853

5723202

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02

1.6

G437044

451720

5722952

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.0

G437045

451720

5722951

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

2.9

G437046

451721

5722952

0.02

0.02

0.00

0.01

0.02

0.04

2.5

G437054

451770

5722743

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.02

6.3

G437059

451640

5722663

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

1.4

G437064

451373

5721840

0.17

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.9

G437083

468938

5738920

0.13

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.02

0.9

G437091

430749

5718153

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.00

2.6

G437093

430711

5718487

0.00

0.12

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

G437094

430177

5718546

0.01

0.11

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.00

0.0

G437095

427701

5716748

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.1

G437102

427614

5716632

0.07

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.3

G437152

408972

5707811

0.01

0.06

0.01

0.04

0.15

0.00

0.0

G437153

408968

5707806

0.01

0.08

0.01

0.04

0.17

0.00

0.0

G437155

408971

5707823

0.01

0.11

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

G437157

408968

5707838

0.04

0.31

0.02

0.07

0.29

0.00

0.0

G437158

408909

5707800

0.01

0.14

0.01

0.03

0.10

0.00

0.0

G437159

408905

5707718

0.10

0.07

0.01

0.03

0.17

0.00

0.5

G437165

408870

5707692

0.07

0.31

0.03

0.05

0.16

0.00

0.0

G437166

408712

5707578

0.00

0.13

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.0

G437200

416837

5711736

0.00

0.11

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

G437203

419139

5713303

0.05

0.01

0.01

N/A

N/A

0.05

1.3

G437205

419155

5713319

0.05

0.03

0.02

N/A

N/A

0.036

1.1

G437226

467997

5732573

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.00

0.01

0.02

1.0

G437227

468070

5732586

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.0

G437230

468245

5732563

0.00

0.17

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437232

468197

5732544

0.00

0.19

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437243

463492

5726183

0.09

0.01

0.00

N/A

N/A

0.02

1.7

G437314

480348

5741578

0.01

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

0.012

13.6

G437383

464135

5727577

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

1.0

G437386

464384

5727704

0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

2.5

G437417

425419

5709482

0.02

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

0.02

1.3

G437432

404009

5705421

0.10

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

3.1

G437433

403996

5705420

0.03

0.04

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01

2.1

G437434

403821

5705213

0.07

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

1.2

G437435

404290

5705427

0.01

0.00

0.05

0.00

0.01

0.00

1.0

G437445

410059

5708265

0.00

0.14

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437446

410058

5708293

0.00

0.18

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.0

G437447

410052

5708326

0.00

0.17

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.0

G437448

410258

5708248

0.33

0.76

0.07

0.03

0.62

0.01

1.0

G437449

410260

5708252

0.54

0.14

0.02

0.06

0.62

0.03

1.6

G437450

410267

5708262

0.22

0.12

0.01

3.38

0.15

N/A

0.0

G437461

460598

5724400

0.01

0.12

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.0

G437462

460596

5724397

0.00

0.17

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.02

0.0

G437471

468943

5733033

0.00

0.12

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437473

468598

5732810

0.00

0.19

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437474

468566

5732786

0.00

0.25

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

G437475

464199

5727661

0.05

0.03

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.01

1.2

G437476

464172

5727626

0.06

0.03

0.02

0.00

0.00

0.01

1.7

G437480

463535

5727167

0.01

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.3

H862122

425787

5710097

0.15

0.04

0.01

0.00

0.01

0.02

1.6

H862502

456873

5725150

0.00

0.13

0.01

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.0

H862577

426170

5718938

0.03

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.8

H862603

424322

5710333

0.17

0.00

0.00

N/A

N/A

N/A

1.2

N/A: Not Analysed

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties consist of 1,052 Exclusive Exploration Rights across ten different property blocks, covering a total of 540 km2. The portfolio spans over 100 km of the Nisk structure and its associated volcano-sedimentary belt. This east-northeast-oriented belt features recognized potential for lithium-associated pegmatite dykes and copper, nickel, and PGE mineralization associated with ultramafic rocks.

Now that all the results from this surface program are received, these results and previous geophysical surveys will be incorporated to refine targeting for a planned 2026 winter drill program. This drill program will test the newly generated high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene drill targets. The program will also seek to expand the mineralized footprint of the Rose West Discovery. Rose West lies within the 395 km² Rose Lithium-Tantalum and Rose South property blocks and is located less than 10 km west of the Corporation's flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project (see press release dated April 22, 2024). As a reminder, the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study published in August 2023 (see press release dated August 29, 2023) returned an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.2 billion and an after-tax IRR of 65.7%.

Management continues to be engaged in assembling the funding required to make a final investment decision on the Rose project. These efforts build on the $20 million conditional funding from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (see press release dated February 6, 2025) and the support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution stating its interest in providing long term debt financing of up to US$115 million (approximately C$150 million) of project debt (see press release dated February 10, 2025).

Figure 2: Map showing the best silver results

Detailed map and data are available on Critical Elements' website at https://www.cecorp.ca/en/nemaska-belt-vtem-en-2025-11-04/ and https://www.cecorp.ca/en/map-mag-survey-nemaska-belt-with-results-en-2025-11-04/

Table 3: Selected New Lithium-Tantalum Results from Rose

Sample #

Easting UTM

Northhing UTM

Li2O %

Ta2O5 ppm

G437577

420410

5768917

0.16

175

G437581

421508

5768496

1.98

106

G437582

421532

5768492

0.15

124

G437583

421414

5768512

1.27

103

G437584

421341

5768428

1.69

289

G437585

421317

5768440

1.41

196

G437586

421297

5768471

1.49

196

G437587

421285

5768470

0.55

245

G437588

421563

5768319

0.01

230

G437598

421909

5767451

2.10

74

G437722

419424

5764495

1.76

116

G437723

419435

5764492

0.61

141

G437724

419449

5764478

0.66

244

H862261

421947

5767408

1.45

62

H862698

419296

5764083

2.00

111

H862699

419326

5764051

1.95

125

H862701

419317

5764053

1.48

108

H862702

419311

5764054

0.93

116

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Figure 3: Map of the Rose Property showing the best Lithium-Tantalum results

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. Standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The samples were delivered in secure, tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. Rock samples were crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Samples were assayed for a 33-elements suite using a four-acid digestion method (ME ICP 61) with re-assay of values over 10,000 ppm for copper using a four-acid digestion and ICP finish (Cu-OG62). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP-27). Gold was analyzed using fire assay only, when PGE mineralization was not suspected (Au-AA23). When Lithium-mineralization was identified, samples were assayed using a peroxide-fusion method (ME-MS89L). Gold values above 10 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (GRA-21).

Qualified Person

François Gagnon, P. Geo, Operations Director - Québec for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the data and technical content of this press release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2025 summer exploration program on the Corporation's Nemaska Belt properties, the results and completion of the 2025 exploration program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2025 exploration program on the Corporation's Nemaska Belt properties not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2025 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corp.



