Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Reports High Grade Polymettalic Results from the Nemaska Belt Properties, with Results up to 5.7% Cu, 0.82% Ni, 0.17% Co, 0.39 g/t Pt, 2.0 g/t Pd, 14.8 g/t Au and over 100 g/t Ag

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer exploration program completed on Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties group, in the Eeyou Istchee region of Québec (Figure 1).
An important helicopter-borne electromagnetic VTEM plus time-domain system ("VTEM") survey covering the Nemaska Belt properties was designed to provide data incremental to the high-resolution magnetic survey completed in 2021. These datasets aided the exploration surface program targeting potentially economic mineralization, including high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene.
Interest in high-grade nickel-copper-PGE mineralization in the region has increased with the exploration success of Power Metallic Mines Inc. ("Power Metallic"), formerly Chilean Metals Inc. Critical Elements optioned the Nisk Property to Power Metallic in 2020 (see press release dated December 23, 2020). Following the exercise of the option agreement by Power Metallic on the Property hosting the Ni-Cu-PGE Nisk deposit and the new polymetallic Lion discovery, Critical Elements retains a non-dilutive interest of 20% until a definitive feasibility study regarding extraction and production activities is completed on the Nisk property. Critical Elements also held just over 10 million shares of Power Metallic as of May 31, 2025 (Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ending May 31, 2025).
"We are very excited by these new preliminary exploration results on the Nemaska Belt properties and the upcoming winter drill program to test the resultant targets", noted CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée. "We are also excited to resume expansion drilling this winter on the Rose West lithium discovery within 10 km of our flagship Rose lithium project. These near-term exploration initiatives should demonstrate the significant potential of our extensive land package in Eeyou Istchee, Québec, one of the leading mining jurisdictions globally. Our long-term objective, however, remains to develop the Rose project, one of the most advanced hard rock lithium projects in North America. To this end, discussions with potential strategic partners have continued fruitfully as the lithium market appears to be reemerging from its hiatus."
Mineralized Zones
During the 2025 summer exploration program, multiple mineralized zones were identified through rock sampling in areas coinciding with electromagnetic anomalies (VTEM conductors). The mineralization is dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite (iron sulfides) with chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and/or pentlandite (iron-nickel sulfide). Surface exploration confirmed historical showings and identified newly prospective areas. The exploration program was designed to maximize geochemical coverage and assist in defining targets for future drill testing (Table 1, 2 and 3,Figures 1, 2 and 3).
The best new results from the 452 rock samples that were still pending (Table 1 and 3) from the 1,091 rock samples collected during the summer campaign are shown below (Table 2 for previously announced results) (see press release dated September 11, 2025). Of these samples:
58 grab samples grading 0.1% or above copper, with values up to 5.70% copper
50 grab samples grading 0.1% or above nickel, with values up to 0.82% nickel
6 grab samples grading 0.05% or above cobalt, with values up to 0.17% cobalt
20 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above platinum, with value up to 0.39 g/t platinum
56 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above palladium, with values up to 2.0 g/t palladium
10 grab samples grading above 1.0 g/t gold, with values up to 14.80 g/t gold
70 grab samples grading 1.0 g/t or above silver, with values up to over 100 g/t silver
15 grab samples grading above 0.5% Li2O, with values up to 2.10% Li2O
Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
Figure 1: Map showing the best Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au Results
Table 1: Best 2025 New Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag results
Sample #
Easting UTM
Northing UTM
Cu %
Ni %
Co %
Pt g/t
Pd g/t
Au g/t
Ag g/t
G437173
411101
5708872
0.19*
0.10*
0.02*
0.19
0.36
0.006
0.8*
G437175
411118
5708958
0.08*
0.03*
0.01*
0.06
0.14
0.005
0.0*
G437176
411122
5708961
0.11*
0.05*
0.01*
0.07
0.20
0.005
0.0*
G437177
411124
5708964
0.14*
0.08*
0.02*
0.06
0.30
0.000
0.0*
G437178
411126
5708964
0.15*
0.07*
0.01*
0.06
0.20
0.006
0.6*
G437179
411129
5708967
0.11*
0.04*
0.01*
0.05
0.17
0.000
0.5*
G437180
411134
5708971
0.21*
0.11*
0.02*
0.1
0.22
0.006
0.0*
G437181
411246
5709040
0.25*
0.08*
0.01*
0.13
1.18
0.007
0.6*
G437183
411248
5709041
0.01*
0.09*
0.01*
0.05
0.17
0.011
0.0*
G437184
411248
5709041
2.00*
0.03*
0.01*
0.00
2.00
13.55
13.2*
G437185
411248
5709041
1.42*
0.03*
0.01*
0.00
1.58
14.80
8.5*
G437186
411267
5709043
0.08*
0.03*
0.01*
0.06
0.12
0.019
0.0*
G437214
430608
5712528
0.04
0.02
0.00
N/A
N/A
0.009
2.7
G437231
468196
5732546
0.00*
0.00*
0.00
N/A
N/A
1.69
0.9*
G437482
468495
5732739
0.00
0.20
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437522
470911
5734341
0.01
0.13
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437559
404598
5704200
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.3
G437563
404496
5704124
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
3.4
G437705
434370
5719636
0.37
0.21
0.02
N/A
N/A
N/A
5.6
G437707
434228
5719662
0.00
0.18
0.03
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437708
434198
5719607
0.06
0.00
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
1
G437716
472557
5734986
0.00
0.15
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437733
433560
5719568
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.0
G437741
409788
5708115
0.00
0.12
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437768
410717
5708497
0.05
0.09
0.02
0.04
0.13
0.00
0.0
G437769
410764
5708501
0.06
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.15
0.01
0.0
G437774
433674
5719434
0.00
0.16
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437778
433433
5719584
0.19
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
2.4
G437785
433335
5719145
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.84
N/A
G437787
433403
5719278
0.08
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.3
G437791
473576
5735035
0.03
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.03
1.2
G437796
473890
5735320
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
2.0
G437799
432665
5719344
0.00
0.17
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.5
H862196
462278
5733634
0.01
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.1
H862199
435888
5721637
0.04
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.1
H862211
472580
5735435
0.00
0.15
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
H862216
439188
5723121
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.6
H862222
410549
5708717
0.00
0.15
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.0
H862223
410523
5708720
0.00
0.23
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
H862225
410888
5708761
0.14
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.11
0.8
H862232
404238
5704280
0.05
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.4
H862235
404371
5703731
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.4
H862253
465555
5735317
0.01
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.0
H862646
468111
5732492
0.00
0.10
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
H862649
468280
5732592
0.27
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.03
0.03
1.2
H862651
468280
5732593
0.02
0.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.0
H862652
468176
5732738
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.1
H862654
471169
5734659
0.00
0.22
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
H862659
471353
5734785
0.33
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.00
0.9
H862664
471475
5734851
0.10
0.04
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.8
H862667
434495
5719723
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
1.4
H862668
434496
5719724
2.11
0.59
0.05
0.02
0.07
1.83
35.5
H862669
434497
5719725
1.79
0.17
0.02
0.01
0.04
1.35
26.4
H862671
434498
5719725
5.21
0.79
0.08
0.01
0.21
3.35
50.8
H862672
434500
5719726
0.17
0.28
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.06
3.5
H862673
434515
5719783
0.12
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.01
2.19
5.7
H862674
434542
5719802
0.00
0.15
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.0
H862675
434566
5719784
0.16
0.05
0.01
0.08
0.25
0.05
0.9
H862676
434563
5719786
0.16
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.16
0.8
H862677
434584
5719868
0.00
0.14
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
H862678
434628
5719865
5.70
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.00
1.17
24
H862679
434631
5719869
3.69
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.2
15.6
H862681
434643
5719881
0.22
0.07
0.01
0.12
0.47
0.04
1.1
H862682
434656
5719896
0.21
0.10
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.05
1.0
H862683
434658
5719899
3.12
0.64
0.02
0.00
0.02
0.44
11.3
H862684
471449
5734833
0.30
0.03
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.5
H862685
471451
5734834
0.24
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.01
2.9
H862686
471447
5734834
0.97
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
6.8
H862687
471461
5734846
0.11
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.2
H862691
471488
5734862
0.30
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
1.4
H862692
471486
5734861
0.22
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
1.4
H862702
419311
5764054
0.00
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
N/A
6.0
H862705
434655
5719881
0.20
0.04
0.01
0.15
0.36
0.03
1.1
H862706
434655
5719895
2.36
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.57
13.4
H862707
434658
5719900
3.37
0.53
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.59
14.2
H862708
434660
5719898
0.26
0.50
0.06
0.39
1.08
0.13
1.9
H862711
434668
5719890
1.27
0.82
0.17
0.02
0.39
0.71
7.5
H862712
434668
5719889
0.55
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.12
2.8
H862715
434652
5719889
0.39
0.05
0.01
0.09
0.21
0.07
1.8
H862716
434700
5719930
0.03
0.13
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.0
H862717
434702
5719932
0.54
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.15
3.2
H862719
434745
5719949
0.04
0.04
0.01
0.07
0.22
0.03
0.0
H862721
434769
5719973
0.23
0.12
0.01
0.2
0.59
0.05
0.8
H862722
434768
5719974
0.21
0.10
0.01
0.17
0.48
0.04
0.7
H862723
434767
5719975
0.34
0.13
0.01
0.29
0.67
0.07
1.4
H862729
411113
5709014
0.45
0.08
0.03
0.19
0.42
0.03
2.0
H862731
411108
5709006
0.07
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.6
H862732
411109
5709008
0.05
0.01
0.00
N/A
N/A
0.01
1.2
H862733
411107
5709008
0.12
0.07
0.03
0.15
0.44
0.03
2.4
H862735
411180
5708993
0.02
0.11
0.01
0.04
0.15
0.00
0.0
H862736
411182
5708980
0.06
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.12
0.00
0.0
H862739
410288
5708275
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.08
0.30
0.00
0.0
H862741
410284
5708273
0.49
0.38
0.05
0.06
0.57
0.02
1.8
H862742
410277
5708268
0.83
0.14
0.02
0.01
0.19
0.01
2.6
H862743
410270
5708263
0.75
0.04
0.01
0.33
0.38
0.01
2.0
H862744
410265
5708258
1.93
0.07
0.01
0.08
0.48
0.02
3.5
H862745
410263
5708255
0.24
0.28
0.03
0.06
0.44
0.01
1.1
H862746
410253
5708240
0.28
0.16
0.02
0.03
0.36
0.01
1.2
H862747
410238
5708232
0.07
0.03
0.00
0.06
0.27
0.00
0.0
H862748
410253
5708265
0.21
0.32
0.03
0.05
0.48
0.01
0.8
H862749
410176
5708247
0.41
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.08
2.4
H862751
410135
5708218
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.04
1.7
H862752
410264
5708253
1.71
0.62
0.08
0.02
0.55
0.02
4.2
H862753
409938
5708125
0.08
0.43
0.05
0.04
0.78
0.02
0.5
H862754
409941
5708120
0.11
0.11
0.01
0.17
0.61
0.01
0.8
H862755
409845
5708244
0.18
0.22
0.02
0.03
0.69
0.01
0.8
H862756
409843
5708242
0.12
0.30
0.03
0.03
0.6
0.01
0.7
H862757
409843
5708243
0.11
0.27
0.03
0.02
0.65
0.01
0.5
H862759
409924
5708160
0.06
0.15
0.01
0.05
0.26
0.00
1.6
H862760
409923
5708161
0.16
0.39
0.03
0.16
0.42
0.01
4.5
H862764
411136
5708972
0.17
0.09
0.01
0.04
0.19
0.00
0.0
H862766
411247
5709037
0.05
0.04
0.01
0.10
0.41
0.00
0.0
H862767
411246
5709040
0.31
0.14
0.01
0.22
0.71
0.00
0.5
H862768
411248
5709041
0.58
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.30
0.93
1.6
H862769
411273
5709055
0.09
0.04
0.01
0.18
0.20
0.01
0.0
H862776
434498
5719725
4.09
0.21
0.03
0.01
0.15
4.96
>100
H862782
434305
5719638
0.02
0.15
0.01
0.11
0.06
0.01
0.0
H862783
434508
5719740
0.09
0.03
0.01
0.08
0.19
0.01
0.7
H862791
473033
5735619
0.17
0.08
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.01
1.1
H862795
431884
5718866
0.17
0.77
0.07
0.07
0.52
0.01
14.1
H862796
431882
5718866
0.06
0.29
0.03
0.10
0.54
0.01
6.3
H862797
431880
5718865
0.06
0.22
0.03
0.22
0.51
0.01
7.1
H862620
410524
5708220
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.0
H862621
410487
5708334
0.14
0.06
0.01
0.03
0.09
0.01
0.0
H862623
410509
5708726
0.00
0.24
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
H862625
410751
5708484
0.01
0.13
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.0
N/A: Not Analysed
* Value already released, see press release September 11, 2025
Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
Table 2: Best 2025 Previous Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag Results
Previous results
Sample #
Easting UTM
Northhing UTM
Cu %
Ni %
Co %
Pt g/t
Pd g/t
Au g/t
Ag g/t
G437035
451867
5722962
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.8
G437036
451873
5722974
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.02
1.6
G437039
451853
5723202
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.02
1.6
G437044
451720
5722952
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.0
G437045
451720
5722951
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
2.9
G437046
451721
5722952
0.02
0.02
0.00
0.01
0.02
0.04
2.5
G437054
451770
5722743
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.02
6.3
G437059
451640
5722663
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
1.4
G437064
451373
5721840
0.17
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.9
G437083
468938
5738920
0.13
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.9
G437091
430749
5718153
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.00
2.6
G437093
430711
5718487
0.00
0.12
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
G437094
430177
5718546
0.01
0.11
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.00
0.0
G437095
427701
5716748
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
2.1
G437102
427614
5716632
0.07
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.3
G437152
408972
5707811
0.01
0.06
0.01
0.04
0.15
0.00
0.0
G437153
408968
5707806
0.01
0.08
0.01
0.04
0.17
0.00
0.0
G437155
408971
5707823
0.01
0.11
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
G437157
408968
5707838
0.04
0.31
0.02
0.07
0.29
0.00
0.0
G437158
408909
5707800
0.01
0.14
0.01
0.03
0.10
0.00
0.0
G437159
408905
5707718
0.10
0.07
0.01
0.03
0.17
0.00
0.5
G437165
408870
5707692
0.07
0.31
0.03
0.05
0.16
0.00
0.0
G437166
408712
5707578
0.00
0.13
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.0
G437200
416837
5711736
0.00
0.11
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
G437203
419139
5713303
0.05
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
0.05
1.3
G437205
419155
5713319
0.05
0.03
0.02
N/A
N/A
0.036
1.1
G437226
467997
5732573
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.00
0.01
0.02
1.0
G437227
468070
5732586
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.0
G437230
468245
5732563
0.00
0.17
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437232
468197
5732544
0.00
0.19
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437243
463492
5726183
0.09
0.01
0.00
N/A
N/A
0.02
1.7
G437314
480348
5741578
0.01
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
0.012
13.6
G437383
464135
5727577
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.00
1.0
G437386
464384
5727704
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
2.5
G437417
425419
5709482
0.02
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
0.02
1.3
G437432
404009
5705421
0.10
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
3.1
G437433
403996
5705420
0.03
0.04
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
2.1
G437434
403821
5705213
0.07
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
1.2
G437435
404290
5705427
0.01
0.00
0.05
0.00
0.01
0.00
1.0
G437445
410059
5708265
0.00
0.14
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437446
410058
5708293
0.00
0.18
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.0
G437447
410052
5708326
0.00
0.17
0.01
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.0
G437448
410258
5708248
0.33
0.76
0.07
0.03
0.62
0.01
1.0
G437449
410260
5708252
0.54
0.14
0.02
0.06
0.62
0.03
1.6
G437450
410267
5708262
0.22
0.12
0.01
3.38
0.15
N/A
0.0
G437461
460598
5724400
0.01
0.12
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.0
G437462
460596
5724397
0.00
0.17
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.02
0.0
G437471
468943
5733033
0.00
0.12
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437473
468598
5732810
0.00
0.19
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437474
468566
5732786
0.00
0.25
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
G437475
464199
5727661
0.05
0.03
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.01
1.2
G437476
464172
5727626
0.06
0.03
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.01
1.7
G437480
463535
5727167
0.01
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.3
H862122
425787
5710097
0.15
0.04
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.02
1.6
H862502
456873
5725150
0.00
0.13
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.0
H862577
426170
5718938
0.03
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.8
H862603
424322
5710333
0.17
0.00
0.00
N/A
N/A
N/A
1.2
N/A: Not Analysed
Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties consist of 1,052 Exclusive Exploration Rights across ten different property blocks, covering a total of 540 km2. The portfolio spans over 100 km of the Nisk structure and its associated volcano-sedimentary belt. This east-northeast-oriented belt features recognized potential for lithium-associated pegmatite dykes and copper, nickel, and PGE mineralization associated with ultramafic rocks.
Now that all the results from this surface program are received, these results and previous geophysical surveys will be incorporated to refine targeting for a planned 2026 winter drill program. This drill program will test the newly generated high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene drill targets. The program will also seek to expand the mineralized footprint of the Rose West Discovery. Rose West lies within the 395 km² Rose Lithium-Tantalum and Rose South property blocks and is located less than 10 km west of the Corporation's flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project (see press release dated April 22, 2024). As a reminder, the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study published in August 2023 (see press release dated August 29, 2023) returned an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.2 billion and an after-tax IRR of 65.7%.
Management continues to be engaged in assembling the funding required to make a final investment decision on the Rose project. These efforts build on the $20 million conditional funding from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (see press release dated February 6, 2025) and the support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution stating its interest in providing long term debt financing of up to US$115 million (approximately C$150 million) of project debt (see press release dated February 10, 2025).
Figure 2: Map showing the best silver results
Detailed map and data are available on Critical Elements' website at https://www.cecorp.ca/en/nemaska-belt-vtem-en-2025-11-04/ and https://www.cecorp.ca/en/map-mag-survey-nemaska-belt-with-results-en-2025-11-04/
Table 3: Selected New Lithium-Tantalum Results from Rose
Sample #
Easting UTM
Northhing UTM
Li2O %
Ta2O5 ppm
G437577
420410
5768917
0.16
175
G437581
421508
5768496
1.98
106
G437582
421532
5768492
0.15
124
G437583
421414
5768512
1.27
103
G437584
421341
5768428
1.69
289
G437585
421317
5768440
1.41
196
G437586
421297
5768471
1.49
196
G437587
421285
5768470
0.55
245
G437588
421563
5768319
0.01
230
G437598
421909
5767451
2.10
74
G437722
419424
5764495
1.76
116
G437723
419435
5764492
0.61
141
G437724
419449
5764478
0.66
244
H862261
421947
5767408
1.45
62
H862698
419296
5764083
2.00
111
H862699
419326
5764051
1.95
125
H862701
419317
5764053
1.48
108
H862702
419311
5764054
0.93
116
Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.
Figure 3: Map of the Rose Property showing the best Lithium-Tantalum results
Quality assurance/quality control
Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. Standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The samples were delivered in secure, tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. Rock samples were crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Samples were assayed for a 33-elements suite using a four-acid digestion method (ME ICP 61) with re-assay of values over 10,000 ppm for copper using a four-acid digestion and ICP finish (Cu-OG62). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP-27). Gold was analyzed using fire assay only, when PGE mineralization was not suspected (Au-AA23). When Lithium-mineralization was identified, samples were assayed using a peroxide-fusion method (ME-MS89L). Gold values above 10 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (GRA-21).
Qualified Person
François Gagnon, P. Geo, Operations Director - Québec for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the data and technical content of this press release on behalf of the Corporation.
About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation
Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.
For further information, please contact:
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated receipt of the final assay results from the 2025 summer exploration program on the Corporation's Nemaska Belt properties, the results and completion of the 2025 exploration program and its related objectives. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining final assay results from the laboratory facility, the final and complete results of the Corporation's 2025 exploration program on the Corporation's Nemaska Belt properties not delivering the anticipated results and the effects on the Corporation's stated objectives, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended May 31, 2025 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR+ profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
