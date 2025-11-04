Critical Elements Lithium Corp.: Critical Elements Reports High Grade Polymettalic Results from the Nemaska Belt Properties, with Results up to 5.7% Cu, 0.82% Ni, 0.17% Co, 0.39 g/t Pt, 2.0 g/t Pd, 14.8 g/t Au and over 100 g/t Ag

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the latest results from the 2025 summer exploration program completed on Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties group, in the Eeyou Istchee region of Québec (Figure 1).

An important helicopter-borne electromagnetic VTEM plus time-domain system ("VTEM") survey covering the Nemaska Belt properties was designed to provide data incremental to the high-resolution magnetic survey completed in 2021. These datasets aided the exploration surface program targeting potentially economic mineralization, including high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene.

Interest in high-grade nickel-copper-PGE mineralization in the region has increased with the exploration success of Power Metallic Mines Inc. ("Power Metallic"), formerly Chilean Metals Inc. Critical Elements optioned the Nisk Property to Power Metallic in 2020 (see press release dated December 23, 2020). Following the exercise of the option agreement by Power Metallic on the Property hosting the Ni-Cu-PGE Nisk deposit and the new polymetallic Lion discovery, Critical Elements retains a non-dilutive interest of 20% until a definitive feasibility study regarding extraction and production activities is completed on the Nisk property. Critical Elements also held just over 10 million shares of Power Metallic as of May 31, 2025 (Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine-month period ending May 31, 2025).

"We are very excited by these new preliminary exploration results on the Nemaska Belt properties and the upcoming winter drill program to test the resultant targets", noted CEO Jean-Sébastien Lavallée. "We are also excited to resume expansion drilling this winter on the Rose West lithium discovery within 10 km of our flagship Rose lithium project. These near-term exploration initiatives should demonstrate the significant potential of our extensive land package in Eeyou Istchee, Québec, one of the leading mining jurisdictions globally. Our long-term objective, however, remains to develop the Rose project, one of the most advanced hard rock lithium projects in North America. To this end, discussions with potential strategic partners have continued fruitfully as the lithium market appears to be reemerging from its hiatus."

Mineralized Zones

During the 2025 summer exploration program, multiple mineralized zones were identified through rock sampling in areas coinciding with electromagnetic anomalies (VTEM conductors). The mineralization is dominated by pyrrhotite and pyrite (iron sulfides) with chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and/or pentlandite (iron-nickel sulfide). Surface exploration confirmed historical showings and identified newly prospective areas. The exploration program was designed to maximize geochemical coverage and assist in defining targets for future drill testing (Table 1, 2 and 3,Figures 1, 2 and 3).

The best new results from the 452 rock samples that were still pending (Table 1 and 3) from the 1,091 rock samples collected during the summer campaign are shown below (Table 2 for previously announced results) (see press release dated September 11, 2025). Of these samples:

58 grab samples grading 0.1% or above copper, with values up to 5.70% copper

50 grab samples grading 0.1% or above nickel, with values up to 0.82% nickel

6 grab samples grading 0.05% or above cobalt, with values up to 0.17% cobalt

20 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above platinum, with value up to 0.39 g/t platinum

56 grab samples grading 0.1 g/t or above palladium, with values up to 2.0 g/t palladium

10 grab samples grading above 1.0 g/t gold, with values up to 14.80 g/t gold

70 grab samples grading 1.0 g/t or above silver, with values up to over 100 g/t silver

15 grab samples grading above 0.5% Li2O, with values up to 2.10% Li2O

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Figure 1: Map showing the best Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au Results

Table 1: Best 2025 New Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag results

Sample # Easting UTM Northing UTM Cu % Ni % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t Ag g/t G437173 411101 5708872 0.19* 0.10* 0.02* 0.19 0.36 0.006 0.8* G437175 411118 5708958 0.08* 0.03* 0.01* 0.06 0.14 0.005 0.0* G437176 411122 5708961 0.11* 0.05* 0.01* 0.07 0.20 0.005 0.0* G437177 411124 5708964 0.14* 0.08* 0.02* 0.06 0.30 0.000 0.0* G437178 411126 5708964 0.15* 0.07* 0.01* 0.06 0.20 0.006 0.6* G437179 411129 5708967 0.11* 0.04* 0.01* 0.05 0.17 0.000 0.5* G437180 411134 5708971 0.21* 0.11* 0.02* 0.1 0.22 0.006 0.0* G437181 411246 5709040 0.25* 0.08* 0.01* 0.13 1.18 0.007 0.6* G437183 411248 5709041 0.01* 0.09* 0.01* 0.05 0.17 0.011 0.0* G437184 411248 5709041 2.00* 0.03* 0.01* 0.00 2.00 13.55 13.2* G437185 411248 5709041 1.42* 0.03* 0.01* 0.00 1.58 14.80 8.5* G437186 411267 5709043 0.08* 0.03* 0.01* 0.06 0.12 0.019 0.0* G437214 430608 5712528 0.04 0.02 0.00 N/A N/A 0.009 2.7 G437231 468196 5732546 0.00* 0.00* 0.00 N/A N/A 1.69 0.9* G437482 468495 5732739 0.00 0.20 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437522 470911 5734341 0.01 0.13 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437559 404598 5704200 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.3 G437563 404496 5704124 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.4 G437705 434370 5719636 0.37 0.21 0.02 N/A N/A N/A 5.6 G437707 434228 5719662 0.00 0.18 0.03 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437708 434198 5719607 0.06 0.00 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 1 G437716 472557 5734986 0.00 0.15 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437733 433560 5719568 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.0 G437741 409788 5708115 0.00 0.12 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437768 410717 5708497 0.05 0.09 0.02 0.04 0.13 0.00 0.0 G437769 410764 5708501 0.06 0.04 0.01 0.03 0.15 0.01 0.0 G437774 433674 5719434 0.00 0.16 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437778 433433 5719584 0.19 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 2.4 G437785 433335 5719145 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.84 N/A G437787 433403 5719278 0.08 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 1.3 G437791 473576 5735035 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.03 1.2 G437796 473890 5735320 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 2.0 G437799 432665 5719344 0.00 0.17 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.5 H862196 462278 5733634 0.01 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A 1.1 H862199 435888 5721637 0.04 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 1.1 H862211 472580 5735435 0.00 0.15 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 H862216 439188 5723121 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.6 H862222 410549 5708717 0.00 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.0 H862223 410523 5708720 0.00 0.23 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 H862225 410888 5708761 0.14 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.8 H862232 404238 5704280 0.05 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.4 H862235 404371 5703731 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.4 H862253 465555 5735317 0.01 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 1.0 H862646 468111 5732492 0.00 0.10 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 H862649 468280 5732592 0.27 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.03 0.03 1.2 H862651 468280 5732593 0.02 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.0 H862652 468176 5732738 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.1 H862654 471169 5734659 0.00 0.22 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 H862659 471353 5734785 0.33 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.9 H862664 471475 5734851 0.10 0.04 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.8 H862667 434495 5719723 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.4 H862668 434496 5719724 2.11 0.59 0.05 0.02 0.07 1.83 35.5 H862669 434497 5719725 1.79 0.17 0.02 0.01 0.04 1.35 26.4 H862671 434498 5719725 5.21 0.79 0.08 0.01 0.21 3.35 50.8 H862672 434500 5719726 0.17 0.28 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.06 3.5 H862673 434515 5719783 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.19 5.7 H862674 434542 5719802 0.00 0.15 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.0 H862675 434566 5719784 0.16 0.05 0.01 0.08 0.25 0.05 0.9 H862676 434563 5719786 0.16 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.16 0.8 H862677 434584 5719868 0.00 0.14 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 H862678 434628 5719865 5.70 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.00 1.17 24 H862679 434631 5719869 3.69 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.2 15.6 H862681 434643 5719881 0.22 0.07 0.01 0.12 0.47 0.04 1.1 H862682 434656 5719896 0.21 0.10 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.05 1.0 H862683 434658 5719899 3.12 0.64 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.44 11.3 H862684 471449 5734833 0.30 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.5 H862685 471451 5734834 0.24 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01 2.9 H862686 471447 5734834 0.97 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 6.8 H862687 471461 5734846 0.11 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.2 H862691 471488 5734862 0.30 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 1.4 H862692 471486 5734861 0.22 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.4 H862702 419311 5764054 0.00 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A 6.0 H862705 434655 5719881 0.20 0.04 0.01 0.15 0.36 0.03 1.1 H862706 434655 5719895 2.36 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.57 13.4 H862707 434658 5719900 3.37 0.53 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.59 14.2 H862708 434660 5719898 0.26 0.50 0.06 0.39 1.08 0.13 1.9 H862711 434668 5719890 1.27 0.82 0.17 0.02 0.39 0.71 7.5 H862712 434668 5719889 0.55 0.04 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.12 2.8 H862715 434652 5719889 0.39 0.05 0.01 0.09 0.21 0.07 1.8 H862716 434700 5719930 0.03 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.0 H862717 434702 5719932 0.54 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.15 3.2 H862719 434745 5719949 0.04 0.04 0.01 0.07 0.22 0.03 0.0 H862721 434769 5719973 0.23 0.12 0.01 0.2 0.59 0.05 0.8 H862722 434768 5719974 0.21 0.10 0.01 0.17 0.48 0.04 0.7 H862723 434767 5719975 0.34 0.13 0.01 0.29 0.67 0.07 1.4 H862729 411113 5709014 0.45 0.08 0.03 0.19 0.42 0.03 2.0 H862731 411108 5709006 0.07 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.6 H862732 411109 5709008 0.05 0.01 0.00 N/A N/A 0.01 1.2 H862733 411107 5709008 0.12 0.07 0.03 0.15 0.44 0.03 2.4 H862735 411180 5708993 0.02 0.11 0.01 0.04 0.15 0.00 0.0 H862736 411182 5708980 0.06 0.04 0.01 0.03 0.12 0.00 0.0 H862739 410288 5708275 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.08 0.30 0.00 0.0 H862741 410284 5708273 0.49 0.38 0.05 0.06 0.57 0.02 1.8 H862742 410277 5708268 0.83 0.14 0.02 0.01 0.19 0.01 2.6 H862743 410270 5708263 0.75 0.04 0.01 0.33 0.38 0.01 2.0 H862744 410265 5708258 1.93 0.07 0.01 0.08 0.48 0.02 3.5 H862745 410263 5708255 0.24 0.28 0.03 0.06 0.44 0.01 1.1 H862746 410253 5708240 0.28 0.16 0.02 0.03 0.36 0.01 1.2 H862747 410238 5708232 0.07 0.03 0.00 0.06 0.27 0.00 0.0 H862748 410253 5708265 0.21 0.32 0.03 0.05 0.48 0.01 0.8 H862749 410176 5708247 0.41 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.08 2.4 H862751 410135 5708218 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.04 1.7 H862752 410264 5708253 1.71 0.62 0.08 0.02 0.55 0.02 4.2 H862753 409938 5708125 0.08 0.43 0.05 0.04 0.78 0.02 0.5 H862754 409941 5708120 0.11 0.11 0.01 0.17 0.61 0.01 0.8 H862755 409845 5708244 0.18 0.22 0.02 0.03 0.69 0.01 0.8 H862756 409843 5708242 0.12 0.30 0.03 0.03 0.6 0.01 0.7 H862757 409843 5708243 0.11 0.27 0.03 0.02 0.65 0.01 0.5 H862759 409924 5708160 0.06 0.15 0.01 0.05 0.26 0.00 1.6 H862760 409923 5708161 0.16 0.39 0.03 0.16 0.42 0.01 4.5 H862764 411136 5708972 0.17 0.09 0.01 0.04 0.19 0.00 0.0 H862766 411247 5709037 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.10 0.41 0.00 0.0 H862767 411246 5709040 0.31 0.14 0.01 0.22 0.71 0.00 0.5 H862768 411248 5709041 0.58 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.30 0.93 1.6 H862769 411273 5709055 0.09 0.04 0.01 0.18 0.20 0.01 0.0 H862776 434498 5719725 4.09 0.21 0.03 0.01 0.15 4.96 >100 H862782 434305 5719638 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.11 0.06 0.01 0.0 H862783 434508 5719740 0.09 0.03 0.01 0.08 0.19 0.01 0.7 H862791 473033 5735619 0.17 0.08 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.1 H862795 431884 5718866 0.17 0.77 0.07 0.07 0.52 0.01 14.1 H862796 431882 5718866 0.06 0.29 0.03 0.10 0.54 0.01 6.3 H862797 431880 5718865 0.06 0.22 0.03 0.22 0.51 0.01 7.1 H862620 410524 5708220 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.0 H862621 410487 5708334 0.14 0.06 0.01 0.03 0.09 0.01 0.0 H862623 410509 5708726 0.00 0.24 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 H862625 410751 5708484 0.01 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.0

N/A: Not Analysed

* Value already released, see press release September 11, 2025

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Table 2: Best 2025 Previous Samples Cu-Ni-Co-Pt-Pd-Au-Ag Results

Previous results Sample # Easting UTM Northhing UTM Cu % Ni % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Au g/t Ag g/t G437035 451867 5722962 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.8 G437036 451873 5722974 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.6 G437039 451853 5723202 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.6 G437044 451720 5722952 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.0 G437045 451720 5722951 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 2.9 G437046 451721 5722952 0.02 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.04 2.5 G437054 451770 5722743 0.04 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.02 6.3 G437059 451640 5722663 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 1.4 G437064 451373 5721840 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.9 G437083 468938 5738920 0.13 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.9 G437091 430749 5718153 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.00 2.6 G437093 430711 5718487 0.00 0.12 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 G437094 430177 5718546 0.01 0.11 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.0 G437095 427701 5716748 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.1 G437102 427614 5716632 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.3 G437152 408972 5707811 0.01 0.06 0.01 0.04 0.15 0.00 0.0 G437153 408968 5707806 0.01 0.08 0.01 0.04 0.17 0.00 0.0 G437155 408971 5707823 0.01 0.11 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 G437157 408968 5707838 0.04 0.31 0.02 0.07 0.29 0.00 0.0 G437158 408909 5707800 0.01 0.14 0.01 0.03 0.10 0.00 0.0 G437159 408905 5707718 0.10 0.07 0.01 0.03 0.17 0.00 0.5 G437165 408870 5707692 0.07 0.31 0.03 0.05 0.16 0.00 0.0 G437166 408712 5707578 0.00 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.0 G437200 416837 5711736 0.00 0.11 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 G437203 419139 5713303 0.05 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A 0.05 1.3 G437205 419155 5713319 0.05 0.03 0.02 N/A N/A 0.036 1.1 G437226 467997 5732573 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.00 0.01 0.02 1.0 G437227 468070 5732586 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.0 G437230 468245 5732563 0.00 0.17 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437232 468197 5732544 0.00 0.19 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437243 463492 5726183 0.09 0.01 0.00 N/A N/A 0.02 1.7 G437314 480348 5741578 0.01 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A 0.012 13.6 G437383 464135 5727577 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 1.0 G437386 464384 5727704 0.04 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 2.5 G437417 425419 5709482 0.02 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A 0.02 1.3 G437432 404009 5705421 0.10 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.1 G437433 403996 5705420 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 2.1 G437434 403821 5705213 0.07 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.2 G437435 404290 5705427 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.00 0.01 0.00 1.0 G437445 410059 5708265 0.00 0.14 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437446 410058 5708293 0.00 0.18 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.0 G437447 410052 5708326 0.00 0.17 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.0 G437448 410258 5708248 0.33 0.76 0.07 0.03 0.62 0.01 1.0 G437449 410260 5708252 0.54 0.14 0.02 0.06 0.62 0.03 1.6 G437450 410267 5708262 0.22 0.12 0.01 3.38 0.15 N/A 0.0 G437461 460598 5724400 0.01 0.12 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.0 G437462 460596 5724397 0.00 0.17 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.0 G437471 468943 5733033 0.00 0.12 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437473 468598 5732810 0.00 0.19 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437474 468566 5732786 0.00 0.25 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 G437475 464199 5727661 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 1.2 G437476 464172 5727626 0.06 0.03 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.7 G437480 463535 5727167 0.01 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A 1.3 H862122 425787 5710097 0.15 0.04 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 1.6 H862502 456873 5725150 0.00 0.13 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.0 H862577 426170 5718938 0.03 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A 1.8 H862603 424322 5710333 0.17 0.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A 1.2

N/A: Not Analysed

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Critical Elements' 100%-owned Nemaska Belt properties consist of 1,052 Exclusive Exploration Rights across ten different property blocks, covering a total of 540 km2. The portfolio spans over 100 km of the Nisk structure and its associated volcano-sedimentary belt. This east-northeast-oriented belt features recognized potential for lithium-associated pegmatite dykes and copper, nickel, and PGE mineralization associated with ultramafic rocks.

Now that all the results from this surface program are received, these results and previous geophysical surveys will be incorporated to refine targeting for a planned 2026 winter drill program. This drill program will test the newly generated high-grade nickel-copper-PGE and lithium-bearing spodumene drill targets. The program will also seek to expand the mineralized footprint of the Rose West Discovery. Rose West lies within the 395 km² Rose Lithium-Tantalum and Rose South property blocks and is located less than 10 km west of the Corporation's flagship Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project (see press release dated April 22, 2024). As a reminder, the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project Feasibility Study published in August 2023 (see press release dated August 29, 2023) returned an after-tax NPV8% of US$2.2 billion and an after-tax IRR of 65.7%.

Management continues to be engaged in assembling the funding required to make a final investment decision on the Rose project. These efforts build on the $20 million conditional funding from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (see press release dated February 6, 2025) and the support letter from a leading Canadian financial institution stating its interest in providing long term debt financing of up to US$115 million (approximately C$150 million) of project debt (see press release dated February 10, 2025).

Figure 2: Map showing the best silver results

Detailed map and data are available on Critical Elements' website at https://www.cecorp.ca/en/nemaska-belt-vtem-en-2025-11-04/ and https://www.cecorp.ca/en/map-mag-survey-nemaska-belt-with-results-en-2025-11-04/

Table 3: Selected New Lithium-Tantalum Results from Rose

Sample # Easting UTM Northhing UTM Li2O % Ta2O5 ppm G437577 420410 5768917 0.16 175 G437581 421508 5768496 1.98 106 G437582 421532 5768492 0.15 124 G437583 421414 5768512 1.27 103 G437584 421341 5768428 1.69 289 G437585 421317 5768440 1.41 196 G437586 421297 5768471 1.49 196 G437587 421285 5768470 0.55 245 G437588 421563 5768319 0.01 230 G437598 421909 5767451 2.10 74 G437722 419424 5764495 1.76 116 G437723 419435 5764492 0.61 141 G437724 419449 5764478 0.66 244 H862261 421947 5767408 1.45 62 H862698 419296 5764083 2.00 111 H862699 419326 5764051 1.95 125 H862701 419317 5764053 1.48 108 H862702 419311 5764054 0.93 116

Grab samples are selective by nature, unlikely to represent average grades, and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Figure 3: Map of the Rose Property showing the best Lithium-Tantalum results

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures have been implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the samples. Standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The samples were delivered in secure, tagged bags to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. Rock samples were crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. Samples were assayed for a 33-elements suite using a four-acid digestion method (ME ICP 61) with re-assay of values over 10,000 ppm for copper using a four-acid digestion and ICP finish (Cu-OG62). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP-27). Gold was analyzed using fire assay only, when PGE mineralization was not suspected (Au-AA23). When Lithium-mineralization was identified, samples were assayed using a peroxide-fusion method (ME-MS89L). Gold values above 10 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (GRA-21).

Qualified Person

François Gagnon, P. Geo, Operations Director - Québec for Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the data and technical content of this press release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly-owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,016 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization under the Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

