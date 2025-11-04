Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQX: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that initial assay results, representing eight diamond drill holes from the 2025 drilling campaign on the Kazhiba Main target, have been received. This drilling has intercepted new zones of significant oxide copper mineralization within the existing mineralized footprint, including hole MSZ-25-029E which intercepted 7.39% copper over 14.86m including 16.9% over 4m extending from 17m to 31.86m depth. Ongoing diamond drilling is part of a due diligence component of the oxide drill program, bracketing several previously drilled reverse circulation ("RC") holes.

The 2025 resource-edge definition campaign at Kazhiba-Main is now complete, with 163 holes totalling 5,243m. Assays for the 2025 RC program are pending and will be incorporated into a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate, with expected completion in Q4 2025. Diamond drilling at Kazhiba Main is expected to continue through the end of November 2025.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "We are quickly and systematically marching Kazhiba toward a maiden resource, due before the end of the year. Kazhiba Main is an extraordinary, high-grade, near surface opportunity, and our team has taken all the right steps to properly define this unique, highly variable, oxide copper deposit. A key part of that process is the necessary due diligence required to establish a solid understanding of the mineralized footprint, including the diamond re-drill which is being completed expeditiously. Not only is it providing the necessary data, but also giving us some impressive results along the way, and further expanding the incredible opportunity at Kazhiba."

The 2025 Kazhiba-Main drilling program was designed to follow up the 2024 RC drilling program by further defining the mineralized footprint and exploring for expansion potential of the mineralized area. The company also launched a due diligence diamond drilling campaign within the mineralized footprint to test and verify several intervals from the 2024 RC drilling campaign at Kazhiba Main.

The company also announces that the Kazhiba East RC drilling program is now underway. The Kazhiba East drilling program is designed to test three Partial Ionic Leach soil sample copper anomalies from the 2024 campaign and is planned to comprise of a total of 100 RC drill holes. The three Kazhiba East target areas have the same characteristics and geological profile as Kazhiba Main, thus representing expansion potential for more near-surface oxide resources at Kazhiba.

2025 Resource Upgrade and Due Diligence Diamond Drilling at Kazhiba Main:

During the 2024 RC drilling program, the company completed 58 drill holes which returned high-grade intervals including:

10.69% copper over 21.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-028

from drill hole MSZ22-028 5.60% copper over 26.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-020

from drill hole MSZ22-020 3.01% copper over 15.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-012

from drill hole MSZ22-012 4.66% copper over 7.0 metres from drill hole MSZ22-030

A number of drill intervals with "no sample return" were reported in 2024 and were interpreted as potential cavities within the mineralized footprint. However, Midnight Sun's geological team identified the improbability of the reported subsurface cavities where no material was being returned. It was confirmed that the drilling contractor encountered technical issues while drilling wet soils which led to the misidentification of these sections as voids. The drilling contractor was instructed to implement a due-diligence diamond redrill program whereby 41 holes are being redrilled by diamond drilling methods to obtain a complete soil profile and verify mineralization, rectifying the sampling issue at the driller's cost. Early observations are that the voids do not exist and, in some cases, may in fact be significant copper intercepts. The Company expects positive results from the due diligence diamond drilling to have a significant impact on the maiden resource estimate.

Kazhiba Main Intercepts from Due Diligence Redrilling

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) MSZ-25-020N 14 15.6 1.6 0.21 MSZ-25-020S 18 19 1.0 3.35 MSZ-25-020W 16 20 4.0 0.32 MSZ-25-020E - - - NSR MSZ-25-029N 28.0 28.8 0.8 0.30 MSZ-25-029S 15 16.2 1.2 5.58 MSZ-25-029E 17.00 31.9 14.86 7.39 including 24.00 28.00 4.00 16.90 MSZ-25-029W - - - NSR

See cross section Figure below.

Location of the reported diamond drill holes, and the 2024 RC Holes they were designed to test:

Hole ID Year Drilled Drill Type East North Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) MSZ22-020 2024 RC 422349.84 8661759.73 1389.61 360 -90 40 MSZ22-029 2024 RC 422351.77 8661707.70 1388.59 360 -90 49 MSZ22-020-N 2025 Diamond 422348.73 8661764.65 1389.68 360 -90 16.7 MSZ22-020-E 2025 Diamond 422354.61 8661759.85 1389.52 360 -90 16.8 MSZ22-020-W 2025 Diamond 422344.91 8661759.16 1390.05 360 -90 25.25 MSZ22-020-S 2025 Diamond 422350.64 8661754.67 1389.64 360 -90 21 MSZ22-029-S 2025 Diamond 422352.19 8661702.60 1388.71 360 -90 18.3 MSZ22-029-N 2025 Diamond 422350.37 8661712.73 1388.68 360 -90 31.2 MSZ22-029-W 2025 Diamond 422346.86 8661706.34 1388.82 360 -90 17.5 MSZ22-029-E 2025 Diamond 422356.58 8661709.55 1388.83 360 -90 34.5

Note: Projection WGS 84, Zone 25 South.

Comparative cross-sectional view of Kazhiba Main Drilling with recent 2025 Due Diligence drilling results:







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/273025_cccb488194d7299b_001full.jpg

Note: Upper figure illustrates results from 2024 RC drilling with originally interpreted 'cavities': lower figure highlights the positive copper results along with verification that cavities are absent from 2025 diamond hole MSZ-25-DD-029.

Plan Map illustrating Kazhiba East Partial Ionic Leach Targets and Outline of Planned RC Drilling targets



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/273025_cccb488194d7299b_002full.jpg

Note: Projection WGS 84, Zone 35 South.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance

Drilling was conducted using a conventional diamond drilling rig and drill core was captured for the entirety of each hole and placed into plastic core trays. All drill holes were cored in PQ size and sampling was conducted over the entire hole on one-meter intervals while honouring any important lithological boundaries. Unconsolidated soils were split in half by hand inside each core box, while bedrock was cut in house using a diamond saw and the right half of core was selected for sampling. All samples were placed into a 200 micron plastic bag, assigned a unique sample number, and recorded into GeoSpark logging system. Samples always remained under the supervision of Midnight Sun staff to maintain chain of custody. All samples were then delivered to SGS Labs located in Kalulushi, Zambia, a fully accredited laboratory. Once received, the samples are sorted, dried, crushed, and pulverized (SGS code PRP90) followed by a single acid digest with AAS finish (SGS Code AAS72C). Copper range of detection is 0.01-20%. Over limit samples were rerun by Electrogravimetric method whereby electrolysis of Cu occurs from a digested 1 gram charge and is finished electro-gravimetrically (SGS Procedure ELC13GD). Midnight Sun follows an in-house QA/QC program that consists of a random insertion every 10th sample of either a coarse blank, fine blank, coarse duplicate, fine duplicate, or Certified Reference Material (standards).

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

