

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.4 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $91.1 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3.75 million



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $51.4 Mln. vs. $91.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $3.75 Mln vs. $3.75 Mln last year.



