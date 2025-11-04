

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 800 million people in the world currently live in extreme poverty and nearly 2 billion more remain 'uncovered' or inadequately protected by social safety nets, the Second World Summit for Social Development was informed on Tuesday.



Leaders, policymakers and civil society representatives have gathered in Doha for the Second World Summit for Social Development, with the aim of renewing global commitments to inclusion, dignity and social justice.



Economic and Social Council President Lok Bahadur Thapa told the Summit that 'Even a minor setback - sudden illness, the loss of a job or a climate induced disaster' can thrust millions of others into poverty as well. He further stressed that societies have become increasingly divided and polarized.



'Confidence in institutions continues to erode,' he warned. He urged Member States and various international actors including the UN to work together to ensure that the Doha Declaration translates into tangible progress in people's lives.



Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reflected on 30 years since the Copenhagen Summit, noting that three principles of social development remain undisputed. He acknowledged that the world has not fully kept its promise, with gaps between rich and poor wider than ever, where minorities have everything while millions lack basic services.



The Second World Summit for Social Development in the Qatari capital opened Tuesday with the adoption of the Doha Political Declaration.



