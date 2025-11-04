Sky Labs Attracts Investment With Omron Subsidiary 'OMRON VENTURES'

Global blood pressure monitoring No. 1 OMRON Healthcare signs strategic partnership MoU

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 4, 2025, Sky Labs announced that it had attracted investments with OMRON Ventures(OVC: Minato-ku, Tokyo), Omron Group's enterprise-led venture capital (CVC). This means strengthening strategic partnerships for global business expansion beyond simple financial investment.

In addition, it has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.(Head Office: Muko, Kyoto, President & CEO: Ayumu Okada) a global blood pressure monitoring market leader, regarding strengthening its strategic partnership.

The strengthening of the partnership is the result of Sky Labs' "CART BP," demonstrating confidence in its growth potential related to preventing chronic diseases and expanding its global business.

In 2024, the two companies signed a MoU for global distribution and business development of "CART BP," and also signed a Japanese market distribution contract for prior products.

Sky Labs successfully commercialized the world's first cuffless ring-type blood pressure monitoring 'CART BP'.

The biggest feature of "Cart BP" is that it can continuously measure daily, sleep, and night blood pressure data to prevent high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

In addition, it is possible to check changes and trends in blood pressure by time, date, and month during daily life, away from the existing clinic and outpatient measurement center.

OMRON Healthcare is the industry's No. 1 medical device manufacturer that has supplied home and medical blood pressure gauges and cardiovascular management solutions to more than 130 countries and regions around the world.

As of 2025, global cumulative blood pressure monitoring sales exceeded 400 million units, and we are continuing to develop innovative products and solutions to ensure accurate and continuous blood pressure management at home.

Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs, said, "Our strategic partnership is an achievement in which Sky Labs' technology has been recognized for both clinical effectiveness and business feasibility in global standards.

"We will lead innovation in the global healthcare market by expanding chronic disease management along with OMRON Healthcare, which leads the global blood pressure monitoring market."

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

