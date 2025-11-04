

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $423 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $383 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to $1.782 billion from $1.724 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $423 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.782 Bln vs. $1.724 Bln last year.



