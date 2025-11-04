

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's CAC 40 index dropped to a three-week low on Tuesday with investors choosing to trim down positions in riskier assets amid concerns about the potential impact of the government shutdown in the U.S., some hawkish comments from Fed officials and mixed corporate earnings from the region.



The CAC 40 was down 100.60 points or 1.24% at 8,009.11 a few minutes ago.



Edenred is plunging more than 9%. The French vouchers and benefit cards provider lowered its medium-term earnings growth targets. The company expects like-for-like EBITDA growth of between 2% and 4% in 2026, down from at least 10% in the 2025 fiscal year.



The company also forecasts an annual EBITDA like-for-like growth of between 8% and 12% in 2027 and 2028.



ArcelorMittal is down nearly 3%. Hermes International, TotalEnergies, STMicroElectronics, Saint Gobain, LVMH, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Stellantis, Sanofi, Eurofins Scientific and Publicis Groupe are down 1.5 to 2.3%.



Capgemini, Renault, Dassault Systemes, Orange, Thales, Bouygues, EssilorLuxottica, Kering, Societe Generale, Airbus and Veolia Environment are also down with notable losses.



Unibail Rodamco and Engie, are bucking the trend, gainng 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.



In economic news, data showed France's central government budget deficit narrowed to EUR 155.4 billion at the end of September 2025, from EUR 173.8 billion in the same month last year.



