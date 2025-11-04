Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces Execution of US$1.3 Million Contract for Customer Loyalty Programs for Multiple Brands of Leading FMCG Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp," the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTCPK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, today announced the extension of its contract to provide multiple brand-based loyalty programs for a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) manufacturer in the United States. Given the criticality and success of the programs for its business, the client chose to replace the initial contract that was originally slated to end in May 2026 with a new contract extending the relationship with Snipp through September 2028.

The client operates three active loyalty programs designed to reward and engage consumers across its key product lines. To enhance functionality, interactivity, and overall member experience, the company turned to Snipp for technology innovation and strategic leadership. Snipp successfully migrated all member data and implemented its SnippLoyalty platform to power the backend of these programs. Program members can earn points by entering pack codes, bonus codes, or completing engagement activities, and can redeem points for a wide selection of digital and physical rewards.

Through Snipp's powerful and proprietary Loyalty APIs, the SnippLoyalty platform integrates seamlessly with the client's broader digital ecosystem, including its Customer Data Platform (CDP) and front-end branded loyalty portals. Snipp provides secure backend infrastructure, comprehensive reporting dashboards, and AI-powered fraud detection and prevention, ensuring program integrity and operational efficiency.

"We're delighted to expand our partnership with this marquee U.S. client," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp Interactive. "As the fourth-largest company in its category and a member of the FTSE 100 Index, they exemplify the kind of global enterprise we aim to support, leaders who value innovation, scalability, and long-term collaboration."

This renewal reinforces Snipp's growing footprint in the CPG and FMCG sectors, where the company continues to deliver scalable, secure, and data-rich loyalty solutions that drive sustained consumer engagement.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. SnippMEDIA, the media division of Snipp Interactive, builds innovative channels that connect brands with authenticated audiences. Its flagship Financial Media Network (FMN) is the first platform designed to enable targeted, SKU-level grocery cash-back offers through credit and debit card reward programs. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. Snipp does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-announces-execution-of-us1.3-million-contract-1096622