Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that it has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada on SEDAR Plus. This document describes the project in detail, includes summaries of past work, summarizes the Phase One Drilling Program completed by ATMY and indicates that the project has the potential for 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of between 3.0% and 4.0% antimony ("Sb") which could yield between 81,000 and 108,000 tonnes of contained antimony.

It should be noted that ATMY has not completed enough work to determine a Resource for the Bald Hill Antimony Project. The stated potential is conceptual in nature, and it is not known if the project will prove to be economic.

This is an approximate doubling of the previous estimate of potential stated in a NI 43-101 Technical report prepared by MRB and Associates in 2014.

ATMY is continuing a drilling program which will total approximately 6,000 meters.

The program has two aims - to detail the known deposit and to extend the known deposit to the north and south. Once complete this program will bring the total drilling footage completed at Bald Hill to over 15,000 meters. At the completion of this program, ATMY will be able to decide if there is sufficient drill density to prepare a Maiden Resource for the Bald Hill Project.

Highlights

A doubling of the Potential of the Bald Hill Antimony Deposit. The deposit is open in all directions and to depth. The Phase Two drilling is progressing very well with over 3,000 meters completed since the program began in mid-September. The drilling has been successful in extending the zones of antimony-bearing stibnite ("Sb") mineralization defined by the recently completed 3-D model to the north and south and infilling areas between zones of mineralization. The proposed program is fully funded.

Drilling

The Phase One drilling completed a total of 3150 meters in 16 drillholes. High-grade antimony-bearing Stibnite was intersected in 75% of the drill holes. With high-grade antimony-bearing stibnite giving values including 4.17% Sb over 7.4 meters (m), 9.85 % Sb over 4.3m, and 14.91% Sb over 3.0m.

The Phase Two Program will be focused on areas where there was a lack of information on the mineralized zones from the Phase One Drilling. These areas are now being expanded which will add potential to the deposit.

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences from drilling are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Yellow triangles represent locations of massive stibnite occurrences on surface. The surface trace of the mineralization is shown in red while drill hole locations are shown by circles. Note: only the drill holes in Antimony Resources recently completed Phase One Program are shown for clarity.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/273085_0229df2384ec3a4f_002full.jpg

The mineralization encountered consists of massive antimony-bearing stibnite, veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system strikes NNW-SSE and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The rock units in the area strike to the northeast resulting in situations that the stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Changes in the nature breccia and mineralization are noted as the zone crosses different rock units, but this has not been systematically evaluated. Mineralization is surrounded by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate.

The Phase Two Program will add approximately 6,000 meters and be aimed to extend mineralization to the north and south.

Modeling

The conceptual potential of the Bald Hill deposit was determined using a 3-D Model utilizing all drilling information from past work and ATMY's Phase One Program completed by ORIX Geoscience Inc. The resulting model indicates that there are four zones of antimony-bearing mineralization that can be identified as coherent bodies, The development of the model used a cut-off of 0.5% Sb to define the zones. It should be noted that insufficient work has been completed to determine if this cut-off is economically viable, but this value was used to develop targets for the continued drilling. In addition, high-grade sections were not subject to "grade-cutting".





Figure 2: Bald Hill 3-D Model showing Stibnite-bearing Antimony Zones on Projected to Surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/273085_0229df2384ec3a4f_003full.jpg

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "The NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR Plus is very significant as it indicates a substantial increase in the estimate of potential of the Bald Hill Antimony Deposit. The recently completed 3-D Model was very useful in preparing this estimate as it indicated four distinct and discernable antimony-bearing zones of stibnite mineralization. The calculation of the volume of these trends along with an assumed grade of between 3.0% and 4.0 % Sb gave us the estimate of between 81,000 and 108,000 metric tons of contained antimony. Right now, we are focusing the drilling to infill areas where there are gaps in our information. Our recent drilling has extended mineralization to the north and south and presently we are continuing to drill to expand the mineralized zones. Our program will assist in establishing the drill hole density we will need to make a decision to calculate a Mineral Resource. We are very excited by what we are seeing in this phase of exploration drilling. We have intersected antimony-beating stibnite mineralization in every drill hole and the potential of the project Is expanding with every drill intersection."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick.

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700m. long as part of a much longer zone of breccia.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and average grades range between 3% to 4% antimony.

2025 NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 2.700,000 tonne range grading 3.0% to 4.0% Sb (~81,000 to 108,000 tonnes contained antimony). 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets.

NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Antimony Market

Demand for antimony in North America is rising as the U.S. works to strengthen domestic supply chains and reduce dependence on foreign sources. Growth in industries such as flame retardants, advanced batteries, and defense materials is driving this momentum, with antimony designated a Canadian and U.S. "critical mineral" for its strategic importance. A supply gap persists as limited regional production contrasts with heavy import reliance, while global disruptions especially Chinese export bans have caused a need for domestic production. Antimony's growing significance underscores its vital role in supporting modern technologies and North America's pursuit of resource independence.

The Bald Hill Antimony Property

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. Including the recent drilling program there has been over 9,600 meters of drilling completed on the project.

The Main Zone of the deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of at least 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in drilling including recent intersections. The discovery Hole DDH08-03 intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb. Recent drilling has duplicated these results and extended the mineralized zone to the southeast and to depth.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored. We will focus part of the upcoming program in this area.

The exploration plan for Phase Two will add at least 6,000 meters of diamond drilling to explore the known mineralized zone, extend the mineralization to the north and south and down dip and expand parallel veins discovered in the past. It is hoped that the completed and planned drilling programs will allow us to calculate a Maiden Resource in the first Quarter of 2026.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

