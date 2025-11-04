

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari N.V. (RACE) reported Tuesday that its net profit for the third quarter increased to 382 million euros or 2.14 euros per share from 375 million euros or 2.08 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.



Net revenues for the quarter increased 7.4 percent to 1.77 billion euros from 1.64 billion euros in the same quarter last year.



Shipments for the quarter totaled 3,401 units, up 18 units or 1 percent from last year. Deliveries in the quarter were driven by the 296 GTS, the Purosangue, the 12Cilindri family, which continued its ramp up phase, and the Roma Spider.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Ferrari continues to project the outlook raised at its Capital Markets Day on October 9, 2025. It still projects adjusted earnings of equal to or greater than 8.80 euros per share on net revenues of equal to or more than 7.10 billion euros.



