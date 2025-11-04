Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a technology leader at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention, today announced the completed integration of the INEO platform with Dolphin Digital's supply-side marketplace. INEO's retail locations are now available to receive advertising demand from the Dolphin platform.

With the integration live, advertisers and agencies connected to Dolphin can buy INEO's entrance and in-store screen inventory via private marketplace (PMP) deals and programmatic channels. The connection supports standard DOOH specs, prioritized access for curated packages, and unified delivery and reporting.

"Our goal is to make INEO's high-impact entrance placements simple to buy at scale," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "This integration with Dolphin opens our network to broader demand while preserving the quality, measurement and retailer controls our partners expect."

What's enabled now

Live demand: INEO screens are transacting via Dolphin's SSP, with campaigns delivering across available locations.

Buying paths: PMPs for entrance-only and full-path packages; support for dayparting and DMA targeting.

Measurement & reporting: Standardized delivery reporting, with INEO's privacy-safe analytics available for exposure and traffic insights.

Retailer controls: Creative approvals and content policies remain enforced through INEO's workflow.

Loan Term Update

In an unrelated disclosure, the Company would like to highlight for investors information which was reported in the Company's fiscal 2025 Management Discussion and Analysis filed on Sedarplus.ca on October 28, 2025, specifically the amended terms of its existing $1,000,000 loan agreement, resulting in improved financial flexibility for the Company.

Under the revised terms, the payment due date of the loan has been extended from November 2025 until April 2026 and the annual interest rate has been reduced from 12% to 10%. In exchange, the loan has now been secured by a general security agreement on the assets of the Company.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp. builds technology at the intersection of in-store retail media and loss prevention. Through its wholly owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., the company operates the INEO Media Network, a digital signage and retail analytics platform, and INEO Retail Media, which sells and manages advertising across in-store screens. INEO's patented integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) pedestals with digital displays helps retailers reduce theft while generating incremental media revenue from the same footprint. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (INEO) and the OTCQB (INEOF). For more information please visit:

www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

