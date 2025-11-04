

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has endorsed former Governor and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo on the eve of New York City's mayoral election, and threatened to cut funds for the city council if left-wing front-runner candidate Zohran Mamdani is elected.



'Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!', Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.



He made a scathing attack of Mamdani, saying that it is his strong conviction that New York City will be 'a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win'.



'His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful. I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE,' the President added.



'He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory'.



Trump also disowned the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, saying, 'A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani'.



Trump opposed Mamdani at a time surveys of likely voters show a double-digit lead for him over Cuomo.



Coumo took the field as independent candidate after he lost to Mamdani in the Democratic mayoral primary.



Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and immigrated to the United States, describes himself as a democratic socialist, and has rejected accusations that he is a Communist.



If elected, the 34-year-old member of the New York State Assembly will become the city's first Muslim mayor and its youngest in more than a century.



Also on Tuesday, the states of Virginia and New Jersey will elect new governors, and Californians will decide whether to redraw the state's congressional districts.



