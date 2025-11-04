

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $414 million, or $6.85 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $5.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $1.846 billion from $1.642 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $414 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.85 vs. $5.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.846 Bln vs. $1.642 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,075 - $6,250 Mln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News