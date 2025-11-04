

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.010 billion, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $1.009 billion, or $2.54 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.199 billion or $3.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $6.988 billion from $6.345 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.010 Bln. vs. $1.009 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.60 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $6.988 Bln vs. $6.345 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.23 - $3.43 Full year EPS guidance: $11.97 - $12.17



