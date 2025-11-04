

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corporation (CDW) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $291.0 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $316.4 million, or $2.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CDW Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $357.2 million or $2.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $5.737 billion from $5.516 billion last year.



CDW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $291.0 Mln. vs. $316.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.737 Bln vs. $5.516 Bln last year.



