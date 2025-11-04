

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $728 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $584 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $674 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $6.489 billion from $6.255 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $728 Mln. vs. $584 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $6.489 Bln vs. $6.255 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.54 - $2.62 Full year EPS guidance: $9.98 - $10.06



