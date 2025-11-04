Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Expands Patent Portfolio and Strengthens Market Position with New E-Motion 180E Innovation

BOISBRIAND, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion, together with its recently acquired retail network Nautical Ventures, an award-winning Florida-based dealership group with eight locations, today announced the filing of a new patent application, VM1015US01, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Company's 13th patent filing introduces an intelligent cooling-inlet assembly located on the electric outboard of Vision Marine's E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric marine powertrain, designed to enhance efficiency, reliability, and ease of maintenance for electric boat users. This development reinforces Vision Marine's growing portfolio of proprietary technologies and supports its strategy to integrate innovation with scalable retail and service operations.

The newly patented system incorporates a sealed cooling-inlet assembly positioned directly on the electric outboard, providing a connection fitting that feeds the electric water pump mounted under the cowling. This configuration supports improved thermal management and ease of access for maintenance.

This innovation allows the motor to maintain optimal performance in all conditions while offering a quieter and smoother ride. It also reduces service requirements and extends the lifespan of propulsion components, directly improving reliability and peace of mind for E-Motion-equipped boat owners.

"The innovation enables cooling performance that adapts intelligently to the motor's temperature and usage," said Daniel Rathe, Chief Technology Officer at Vision Marine Technologies. "It also makes service more convenient. The pump and impeller can be accessed directly under the cowling and serviced with the boat in the water without removing the lower unit, which significantly improves the ownership experience."

By relocating the cooling components and allowing the electric water pump to operate independently, the system enables flushing without engaging the propulsion motor. This simplifies maintenance and enhances durability. It also provides helm notifications if cooling flow becomes restricted or irregular, giving users clear feedback and protecting the powertrain.

"This innovation highlights our engineering team's ability to translate real-world user needs into practical design improvements," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer at Vision Marine Technologies. "It represents another example of how we continue to refine the E-Motion 180E platform for long-term performance and ease of use."

This new patent follows a series of technology developments that support Vision Marine's E-Motion platform and its broader commercialization strategy through Nautical Ventures, its U.S. distribution and service network. Nautical Ventures continues to play a key role in demonstrating and servicing Vision Marine's high-voltage electric propulsion systems while introducing new consumers to the benefits of electric boating.

With 13 patents now filed and additional integrations underway with global boat manufacturers, Vision Marine continues to strengthen its position as a marine technology company backed by a scalable retail and service foundation. The Company's vertically integrated structure combines engineering innovation with direct consumer access, providing a complete platform for the future of performance boating.

This patent reinforces Vision Marine's ability to deliver proprietary technology specifically engineered for the marine environment, strengthening the Company's long-term competitive advantage in electric propulsion. Each new patent expands the foundation for future OEM partnerships and licensing opportunities while deepening Vision Marine's integration capabilities across its own retail network, Nautical Ventures. Together, these assets position Vision Marine to capture a growing share of the accelerating transition toward high-performance electric boating solutions.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a marine technology company transforming the boating experience through innovation in both electric and internal-combustion propulsion. Vision Marine designs, manufactures, and integrates high-voltage electric powertrain systems and performance boats, while operating a vertically integrated retail and service network through its subsidiary, Nautical Ventures, one of the top dealership groups in the United States.

Together, Vision Marine and Nautical Ventures form North America's first fully integrated technology and retail platform, bringing consumers and manufacturers the next generation of on-water experiences.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Vision Marine Technologies undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

